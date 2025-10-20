Michigan woman wins $100K Powerball jackpot using ChatGPT to pick numbers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Michigan woman’s decision to let artificial intelligence (AI) pick her lottery numbers has paid off in a big way.

Tammy Carvey, 45, of Wyandotte, won a Powerball jackpot of $100,000 and says ChatGPT was the secret weapon behind her lucky numbers. She bought her ticket online at MichiganLottery.com for the Sept. 6 drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Carvey’s win places her among a growing number of lottery players turning to artificial intelligence in hopes of boosting their odds of striking it rich.

"Tammy Carvey turned artificial intelligence into a real-life win when she won a $100,000 Powerball prize with a set of numbers generated by ChatGPT!" Michigan Lottery said in an X post on Thursday.

"I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there and the jackpot was over $1 billion so I bought a ticket," said Carvey. "I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers and those are the numbers I played on my ticket."

Carvey matched four white balls and the Powerball – 11-23-44-61-62 PB: 17. While Carvey initially thought she had won $50,000, she was shocked to discover that her Power Play option had doubled her winnings to $100,000.

"When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something," Carvey said. "Google told me it was a $50,000 prize, so that’s what I thought I’d won. It wasn’t until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realized I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000!"

Carvey recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, Michigan Lottery said in a press release, adding that she plans to use the winnings to pay off her home and save the remainder.

"My husband and I were in total disbelief," she added.

Carvey is not the first lottery winner to turn to AI for a lucky break. Virginia grandmother Carrie Edwards used ChatGPT to select her Powerball numbers for the Sept. 8 Virginia Lotto drawing. Her Power Play option ultimately tripled her $50,000 winnings to $150,000 — all of which she donated to charity.

