©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Lottery

Michigan woman wins $100K Powerball jackpot using ChatGPT to pick numbers

Tammy Carvey's Power Play option doubled her Powerball prize to $100K after AI generated her lucky numbers

By Bonny Chu Fox News
A Michigan woman’s decision to let artificial intelligence (AI) pick her lottery numbers has paid off in a big way.

Tammy Carvey, 45, of Wyandotte, won a Powerball jackpot of $100,000 and says ChatGPT was the secret weapon behind her lucky numbers. She bought her ticket online at MichiganLottery.com for the Sept. 6 drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Carvey’s win places her among a growing number of lottery players turning to artificial intelligence in hopes of boosting their odds of striking it rich.

"Tammy Carvey turned artificial intelligence into a real-life win when she won a $100,000 Powerball prize with a set of numbers generated by ChatGPT!" Michigan Lottery said in an X post on Thursday.

GRANDMOTHER DONATES CHATGPT-PICKED POWERBALL JACKPOT TO NAVY RELIEF, DEMENTIA RESEARCH

woman stands next to husband with large $100,000 check

Tammy Carvey, of Michigan, holds a $100,000 check after winning a Powerball jackpot. (Michigan Lottery)

"I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there and the jackpot was over $1 billion so I bought a ticket," said Carvey. "I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers and those are the numbers I played on my ticket."

Carvey matched four white balls and the Powerball – 11-23-44-61-62 PB: 17. While Carvey initially thought she had won $50,000, she was shocked to discover that her Power Play option had doubled her winnings to $100,000.

POWERBALL JACKPOT FLASHBACK: THREE RECORD-BREAKING DRAWINGS WORTH REMEMBERING IN 2025

Person's hand seen holding printed Powerball ticket.

Tammy Carvey was able to win the Powerball after using artificial intelligence to generate her numbers. (iStock)

"When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something," Carvey said. "Google told me it was a $50,000 prize, so that’s what I thought I’d won. It wasn’t until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realized I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000!"

Carvey recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, Michigan Lottery said in a press release, adding that she plans to use the winnings to pay off her home and save the remainder.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT MAKES SHOW HISTORY WITH RECORD-BREAKING MILLION-DOLLAR WIN

artificial intelligence language model

Multiple Powerball winners have used Chat GPT to help generate their lottery numbers.  (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"My husband and I were in total disbelief," she added. 

Carvey is not the first lottery winner to turn to AI for a lucky break. Virginia grandmother Carrie Edwards used ChatGPT to select her Powerball numbers for the Sept. 8 Virginia Lotto drawing. Her Power Play option ultimately tripled her $50,000 winnings to $150,000 — all of which she donated to charity.

Fox News’ Deirdre Bardolf contributed to this report.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

