Savannah Guthrie leans on faith, shares emotional message about missing mom as search continues

Authorities are still searching for the missing mother of NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, over the weekend in what appears to be an abduction.

Guthrie has often spoken publicly about her faith — and now that same faith is echoing in her family’s urgent request for prayers.

On Tuesday, Guthrie posted an image that said, "Please Pray."

"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," her caption said.

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," it continued. "We need you."

"'He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.' A verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home," the caption closed.

In the wake of the news, E! News host Jason Kennedy shared a past interview with Guthrie in which she reflected on her faith and grief following her father’s death.

She recalled friends asking her about her faith during that time.

"I remember saying to them in that moment, ‘This is when I need God the most. I can’t lose my dad and God at the same time. I can’t afford it,’" said Guthrie in the interview.

"So that has been a lifelong journey of coming to understand who God is, how he interacts with the world, what it means to live in a broken world. Where are you, God, what are you up to? Everything happens for a reason. Does it? What reason?" she said.

"If you’re God, you can accomplish that goal without horrible suffering, but it’s an irreverent thought," she added.

"But I don’t think God is afraid of that thought, and when I have wrestled with those things, I have come to a greater understanding of this broken world that we live in what we can believe — and this is the leap of faith."

"God has promised there will be no more suffering, there will be no more tears, there will be no more injustice and that is the world he has in mind," said Guthrie the same interview.

"That is the world he is still working for and that is the dream of God. We are still trying to accomplish in our little way and in our little way means by receiving his love."

Last February, Guthrie published a children’s book titled "Mostly What God Does is Love You."

The picture book is intended to teach children about God’s love for them through the wonders of nature and the beauty of God’s creation.

Her children’s book followed "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere." a collection of essays.

In that book, Guthrie shared personal stories from her life as a mother, daughter, friend and journalist that explores the highs and lows of life — highlighting the faith present in every day.

During a tribute honoring her mother’s 80th birthday, Guthrie described her as a woman of deep faith, ABC reported.

"She’s lived a life of integrity and loyalty," Guthrie said at the time. "She’s a truth teller, whether you really want to hear the truth or not."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Tucson residence at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

While the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been elaborated upon, Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday that "we do, in fact, have a crime."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Nanos offered sparse information regarding the search for Nancy Guthrie.

On Wednesday, the NBC "Today" show reported that law enforcement did not at that point have any solid leads or suspects.

"We don't know where she is," Nanos said, adding investigators are starting from the point where Nancy Guthrie was last seen and fanning out from there.

Julia Bonavita and Adam Sabes, both of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting.