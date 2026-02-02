Savannah Guthrie asks for prayer as her mother remains missing: 'We need you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie on Monday thanked her followers for offering their prayers for her mother, Nancy, who authorities say was possibly kidnapped from her home in Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday evening at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, north of Tucson, at around 9:30 p.m. after family members dropped her off, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Savannah Guthrie said she believes in prayer and in God.

"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," she wrote along with a photo that reads, "Please pray."

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," the post continued.

Savannah Guthrie added, "We need you."

The journalist also quoted a Bible as she appeared to attempt to remain optimistic about her mother's disappearance.





"'He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.' A verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us," she wrote.



"Bring her home," Savannah Guthrie concluded.