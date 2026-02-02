Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Savannah Guthrie asks for prayer as her mother remains missing: 'We need you'

'Bring her home,' Savannah Guthrie wrote

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Savannah Guthrie’s mother likely abducted by someone with a ‘deep grievance,’ not a stranger: Former FBI agent Video

Savannah Guthrie’s mother likely abducted by someone with a ‘deep grievance,’ not a stranger: Former FBI agent

Fox News contributor and former FBI special agent Nicole Parker discusses the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother and rising anti-I.C.E. rhetoric on ‘Hannity.’

NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie on Monday thanked her followers for offering their prayers for her mother, Nancy, who authorities say was possibly kidnapped from her home in Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday evening at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, north of Tucson, at around 9:30 p.m. after family members dropped her off, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Savannah Guthrie said she believes in prayer and in God.

"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," she wrote along with a photo that reads, "Please pray."

Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie smiling together on a television set.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie pictured on "Today" on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," the post continued.

Savannah Guthrie added, "We need you."

The journalist also quoted a Bible as she appeared to attempt to remain optimistic about her mother's disappearance.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie. (Instagram/Savannah Guthrie)



"'He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.' A verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us," she wrote.

"Bring her home," Savannah Guthrie concluded.
