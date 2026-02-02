Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy possibly abducted from her home, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. – Authorities in Arizona have revealed that the mother of NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie was possibly kidnapped from her home as investigators continue to search for the missing 84-year-old woman.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday evening at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, north of Tucson, around 9:30 p.m., according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

"Sheriff [Chris] Nanos has stated that he believes that a crime has been committed," a spokesperson for Pima County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital. "At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction."

A relative of Guthrie’s contacted authorities around noon on Sunday to report her missing after she did not show up for church, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

"We’re pretty much just throwing everything at this that we can. Guthrie is 84 years old and is not of good physical health, and so naturally that’s a great concern," Nanos told reporters later Sunday, adding that the scene at the house raised "some concerns for us as well."

"This is very concerning to us. We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house," Nanos said. "And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well."

On Monday, Nanos told reporters that investigators found a crime scene at Nancy Guthrie’s house and that she did not leave on her own.

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene that we do, in fact, have a crime," Nanos said. "She did not leave on her own. We know that."

While authorities initially launched a search-and-rescue mission for Nancy Guthrie, Nanos added that it has been shut down, saying, "We don't see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene."

Nanos also revealed that Nancy has physical ailments that limit her mobility, but is of "good sound mind" and requires medication that could be fatal if not taken within 24 hours, according to NBC News.

In a statement released to NBC’s "Today," Savannah Guthrie thanked investigators while calling for the public’s help in finding her mother.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom," the statement said.

"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's department at: 520-351-4900," it continued.