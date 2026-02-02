Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

NBC's Savannah Guthrie to pull out as host of Winter Olympics opening ceremony as mother remains missing

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing Sunday

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Home of Savannah Guthrie’s mom described as ‘crime scene’ as investigation continues Video

Home of Savannah Guthrie’s mom described as ‘crime scene’ as investigation continues

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports on the latest news from the Nancy Guthrie case. Former NYPD lieutenant Darrin Porcher gives analysis on ‘America Reports.’

NBC star Savannah Guthrie is backing out of her hosting duties at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony later this week as the disappearance of her mother has gotten a national spotlight.

Eight-four-year-old Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday evening at her Arizona residence. A relative of Guthrie’s contacted authorities around noon Sunday to report her missing, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Page Six was first to report Monday that her "Today" co-host daughter will no longer co-host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy this Friday. The Olympics are being held from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22. 

Guthrie

NBC's "Today" host Savannah Guthrie is backing out as co-host of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, Italy as her mother Nancy remains missing. (Roy Rochlin)

NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

During a news conference on Monday, Nanos said Nancy Guthrie's house is a crime scene and that she didn't leave on her own.

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene that we do, in fact, have a crime," Nanos said. "She did not leave on her own. We know that."

Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie smiling together on a television set.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie pictured on "Today" on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Nanos confirmed the woman is Savannah Guthrie’s mother. He said she is of "good sound mind" but has physical ailments that limit her mobility. Nanos added that someone from Nancy Guthrie's church called family members on Sunday morning to report she didn't show up. Nancy Guthrie's family went to her house and spent "some time" looking for her before calling 911, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said investigators are not ruling out foul play and noted that the circumstances were serious enough to involve the department’s criminal investigation unit.

Missing Person Nancy Guthrie

A missing person bulletin from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.  (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Fox News' Bradford Betz, Stephen Sorace, Adam Sabes and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

