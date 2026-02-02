Mom of NBC’s Savannah Guthrie reported missing in Arizona: ‘Very concerning’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Arizona confirmed late Sunday that they are searching for the mother of NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Saturday evening at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, north of Tucson, around 9:30 p.m., according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

A relative of Guthrie’s contacted authorities around noon Sunday to report her missing, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

NBC'S SAVANNAH GUTHRIE SHRUGS OFF BIAS ACCUSATIONS AGAINST JOURNALISTS IN CONVERSATION WITH MONICA LEWINSKY

"We’re pretty much just throwing everything at this that we can. Guthrie is 84 years old and is not of good physical health, and so naturally that’s a great concern," Nanos told reporters later Sunday, adding that the scene at the house raised "some concerns for us as well."

"This is very concerning to us. We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house," Nanos said. "And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well."

Nanos confirmed the woman is Savannah Guthrie’s mother. He said she is of "good sound mind" but has physical ailments that limit her mobility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff said investigators are not ruling out foul play and noted that the circumstances were serious enough to involve the department’s criminal investigation unit.