Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Missing Persons

Mom of NBC’s Savannah Guthrie reported missing in Arizona: ‘Very concerning’

Authorities in Arizona are searching for the mother of ‘Today’ show anchor Savannah Guthrie after the 84-year-old was reported missing near Tucson.

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
close
NBC's Savannah Guthrie discusses bias concerns during interview with Monica Lewinsky Video

NBC's Savannah Guthrie discusses bias concerns during interview with Monica Lewinsky

NBC's Savannah Guthrie, appearing on Monica Lewinsky's "Reclaiming" podcast, dismissed media bias concerns as being "in the eye of the beholder."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Arizona confirmed late Sunday that they are searching for the mother of NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Saturday evening at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, north of Tucson, around 9:30 p.m., according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

A relative of Guthrie’s contacted authorities around noon Sunday to report her missing, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

NBC'S SAVANNAH GUTHRIE SHRUGS OFF BIAS ACCUSATIONS AGAINST JOURNALISTS IN CONVERSATION WITH MONICA LEWINSKY

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"We’re pretty much just throwing everything at this that we can. Guthrie is 84 years old and is not of good physical health, and so naturally that’s a great concern," Nanos told reporters later Sunday, adding that the scene at the house raised "some concerns for us as well."

Missing Person Nancy Guthrie

A missing person bulletin from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.  (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

"This is very concerning to us. We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house," Nanos said. "And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well."

Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss her new book "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 27, 2024, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin)

Nanos confirmed the woman is Savannah Guthrie’s mother. He said she is of "good sound mind" but has physical ailments that limit her mobility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff said investigators are not ruling out foul play and noted that the circumstances were serious enough to involve the department’s criminal investigation unit.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 
Close modal

Continue