Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump dead at 73, former president announces

Former President Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump has passed away at age 73, according to a post from Trump on Truth Social.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!," Trump said.

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump had three children after getting married in 1977, which include Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told Fox News that police responded to a 911 call on Thursday and found the 73-year-old unconscious.

"On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 1240 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a aided individual at 10 East 64 Street , within the confines of the 19 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a 73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene," the spokesperson said.

In a post made on Instagram, Ivana's son, Eric, said that her mother was "a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," Eric Trump said.

She was the first wife of Former President Donald Trump, and the couple divorced in 1992.

Ivana Trump was born in 1949 in Czechoslovakia.

A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examine said "we will be investigating, but that is all I have to share at this time."

