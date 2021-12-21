Expand / Collapse search
Dessert
Published

Christmas countdown: 25 days of Christmas desserts

Fox News is featuring its favorite, cozy recipes until Dec. 25

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Santa isn’t the only one with a sweet tooth.

As we count down to Christmas, Fox News is bringing its top recipe picks to readers with 25 days of Christmas desserts.

From gooey caramel to tart cherries, ginger spice and everything nice, here's a festive recipe every day through yuletide.

Day 1: No-bake caramel silk pie

Courtesy of McCrea’s Candies

Courtesy of McCrea's Candies

Makes approximately 8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Day 2: Divine chocolate peanut butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pudding by Sunglow Kitchen (Sunglow Kitchen)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pudding by Sunglow Kitchen (Sunglow Kitchen)

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Day 3: Nutella cheesecake brownies

Morgan said in her blog post that the brownies should be stored in the refrigerator because of their cheesecake topping.

Morgan said in her blog post that the brownies should be stored in the refrigerator because of their cheesecake topping. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

This sweet treat starts with a brownie crust, topped with cheesecake and a Nutella swirl.

Get the recipe here.

Day 4: Chocolate-covered bourbon cherries

"You'll love the explosion of bourbon flavor followed by the bitterness of semi-sweet chocolate," Morgan says, adding that a glass of red wine pairs perfectly with the adult-only treat. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

"You'll love the explosion of bourbon flavor followed by the bitterness of semi-sweet chocolate," Morgan says, adding that a glass of red wine pairs perfectly with the adult-only treat. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

This adult-only dessert is "quick and easy to make."

Get the recipe here.

Day 5: Edley's sweet banana pudding

To have a bite of banana pudding at Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville is to begin a lifelong love affair. 

To have a bite of banana pudding at Edley's Bar-B-Que in Nashville is to begin a lifelong love affair.  (Courtesy of Edley's Bar-B-Que)

This easy-to make pudding comes courtesy of Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville.

Get the recipe here.

Day 6: Tart, Morello cherry crumble

This Thanksgiving, take your dessert up a notch with this "Morello Cherry Crumble" recipe from Quiche My Grits. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

This Thanksgiving, take your dessert up a notch with this "Morello Cherry Crumble" recipe from Quiche My Grits. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

This tart treat is made with a crumbly topping.

Get the recipe here.

Day 7: Chocolate chip pecan pie

This easy-to-make recipe can be made a few days before Thanksgiving and only needs seven ingredients. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

This easy-to-make recipe can be made a few days before Thanksgiving and only needs seven ingredients. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Indulge in this chocolatey twist on the classic pecan pie.

Get the recipe here.

Day 8: 1850s gingerbread spice cake

1850’s Gingerbread Spice Cake with Mascarpone Buttercream by Sarah Gonzalez (Credit: Sarah Gonzalez)

1850's Gingerbread Spice Cake with Mascarpone Buttercream by Sarah Gonzalez (Credit: Sarah Gonzalez)

This classic dessert is made complete with mascarpone buttercream and takes only 10 minutes to prep.

Get the recipe here.

Day 9: Cranberry and port wine Linzer tart cookies

Cranberry and Port Wine Linzer Tart Cookies by Cambrea Bakes (Cambrea Gordon/Cambrea Bakes)

Cranberry and Port Wine Linzer Tart Cookies by Cambrea Bakes (Cambrea Gordon/Cambrea Bakes)

Makes 16 servings

Prep time: 60 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Day 10: Baileys streusel cheesecake cups

Baileys Streusel Cheesecake Cups from Quiche My Grits. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Baileys Streusel Cheesecake Cups from Quiche My Grits. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

These mini desserts have Baileys Irish Cream in the cheesecake and the streusel topping.

Get the recipe here.

Day 11: Old fashioned rice pudding

Conchar describes her rice pudding as "a cozy, quick-fix snack or dessert" that can be enjoyed warm or chilled in her blog post.

Conchar describes her rice pudding as "a cozy, quick-fix snack or dessert" that can be enjoyed warm or chilled in her blog post. (Courtesy of Lindsay Conchar/Life, Love and Sugar)

Blogger Lindsay Conchar says her rice pudding can be enjoyed warm or chilled.

Get the recipe here.

Day 12: Christmas tree-shaped cookies for a festive holiday dessert

Melanie Cagle, founder of The Cagle Diaries, first made these cookies after evacuating their home in Houma, Louisiana, for Hurricane Ida this past summer.

Melanie Cagle, founder of The Cagle Diaries, first made these cookies after evacuating their home in Houma, Louisiana, for Hurricane Ida this past summer. (The Cagle Diaries)

Makes 15 cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Day 13: Eggnog spice Bundt cake

This holiday recipe calls for butterscotch chips, instant pudding, eggnog and more.

Get the recipe here.

Day 14: Santa's chocolate chip cookies

'Santa's Chocolate Chip Cookies' from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

'Santa's Chocolate Chip Cookies' from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Santa's cookies are "crispy on the outside, yet gooey and melted on the inside."

Get the recipe here.

Day 15: Salted chocolate toffee bars

Salted Chocolate Toffee Bars from Quiche My Grits. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Salted Chocolate Toffee Bars from Quiche My Grits. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

This dessert combines butter round crackers, caramel toffee, crunchy pecans and salted chocolate.

Get the recipe here.

Day 16: Tasty chocolate peanut butter balls

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

This easy dessert is perfect to give away as holiday gifts.

Get the recipe here.

Day 17: Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake with Candied Walnuts

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake with Candied Walnuts (Tina Rupp)

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake with Candied Walnuts (Tina Rupp)

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 70 minutes

Chilling time: 5 hours

Get the recipe here.

Day 18: Coconut rum cake

Coconut Rum Cake from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Coconut Rum Cake from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Made with vanilla instant pudding mix, coconut rum and covered with a sugary glaze. 

Get the recipe here.

Day 19: Double chocolate mint cookies

National chocolate day

National chocolate day (: Chelsea Plummer)

Made with Andes mints.

Makes 3 dozen cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Day 20: Cherry cheesecake brownies

Bake the cherry cheesecake brownie at 325 degrees for 45 minutes.

Bake the cherry cheesecake brownie at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. (Quiche My Grits)

These brownies are a swirly combo of chocolate and cherries.

Get the recipe here.

Day 21: Raspberry goat cheese bites

Raspberry Goat Cheese Bites recipe from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Raspberry Goat Cheese Bites recipe from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Made the crescent rolls, fresh raspberries and two types of cheese. 

Get the recipe here.

Day 22: Black Forest Sheet Cake

Black Forest Sheet Cake (Laura Kasavan, Tutti Dolci)

Black Forest Sheet Cake (Laura Kasavan, Tutti Dolci)

Makes 15 servings

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 26 minutes

Get the recipe here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.