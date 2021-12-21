Christmas countdown: 25 days of Christmas desserts

Santa isn’t the only one with a sweet tooth.

As we count down to Christmas, Fox News is bringing its top recipe picks to readers with 25 days of Christmas desserts.

From gooey caramel to tart cherries, ginger spice and everything nice, here's a festive recipe every day through yuletide.

Day 1: No-bake caramel silk pie

Makes approximately 8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Day 2: Divine chocolate peanut butter

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Day 3: Nutella cheesecake brownies

This sweet treat starts with a brownie crust, topped with cheesecake and a Nutella swirl.

Get the recipe here.

Day 4: Chocolate-covered bourbon cherries

This adult-only dessert is "quick and easy to make."

Get the recipe here.

Day 5: Edley's sweet banana pudding

This easy-to make pudding comes courtesy of Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville.

Get the recipe here.

Day 6: Tart, Morello cherry crumble

This tart treat is made with a crumbly topping.

Get the recipe here.

Day 7: Chocolate chip pecan pie

Indulge in this chocolatey twist on the classic pecan pie.

Get the recipe here.

Day 8: 1850s gingerbread spice cake

This classic dessert is made complete with mascarpone buttercream and takes only 10 minutes to prep.

Get the recipe here.

Day 9: Cranberry and port wine Linzer tart cookies

Makes 16 servings

Prep time: 60 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Day 10: Baileys streusel cheesecake cups

These mini desserts have Baileys Irish Cream in the cheesecake and the streusel topping.

Get the recipe here.

Day 11: Old fashioned rice pudding

Blogger Lindsay Conchar says her rice pudding can be enjoyed warm or chilled.

Get the recipe here.

Day 12: Christmas tree-shaped cookies for a festive holiday dessert

Makes 15 cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Day 13: Eggnog spice Bundt cake

This holiday recipe calls for butterscotch chips, instant pudding, eggnog and more.

Get the recipe here.

Day 14: Santa's chocolate chip cookies

Santa's cookies are "crispy on the outside, yet gooey and melted on the inside."

Get the recipe here.

Day 15: Salted chocolate toffee bars

This dessert combines butter round crackers, caramel toffee, crunchy pecans and salted chocolate.

Get the recipe here.

Day 16: Tasty chocolate peanut butter balls

This easy dessert is perfect to give away as holiday gifts.

Get the recipe here.

Day 17: Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake with Candied Walnuts

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 70 minutes

Chilling time: 5 hours

Get the recipe here.

Day 18: Coconut rum cake

Made with vanilla instant pudding mix, coconut rum and covered with a sugary glaze.

Get the recipe here.

Day 19: Double chocolate mint cookies

Made with Andes mints.

Makes 3 dozen cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Day 20: Cherry cheesecake brownies

These brownies are a swirly combo of chocolate and cherries.

Get the recipe here.

Day 21: Raspberry goat cheese bites

Made the crescent rolls, fresh raspberries and two types of cheese.

Get the recipe here.

Day 22: Black Forest Sheet Cake

Makes 15 servings

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 26 minutes

Get the recipe here.

Check back here for final dessert recipes.