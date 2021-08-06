Creamy, 'old fashioned rice pudding' for a sweet treat on National Rice Pudding Day: Try the recipe

Monday is National Rice Pudding Day and what better way to celebrate than with an easy, delicious recipe.

Lindsay Conchar, creator of the food blog Life, Love and Sugar, shared her old fashioned rice pudding recipe with FOX News ahead of the food holiday.

In her blog post, Conchar describes her rice pudding as "a cozy, quick-fix snack or dessert" that can be enjoyed warm or chilled.

GRILLED OYSTERS WITH GREEN CHILE GARLIC BUTTER ARE ‘BRINY AND TENDER’: TRY THE RECIPE

"I personally love the texture that the rice gives to this pudding," Conchar writes. "Letting it simmer slowly allows it to puff up and be more dessert-like. The combination of texture and flavor is delightful."

She also suggests adding raisins to the pudding "to make this dish even more classic and flavorful."

To try it yourself, here’s the "Classic Rice Pudding" recipe from Life, Love and Sugar.

CORN RIBS ARE THE LATEST, UNIQUE VIRAL FOOD TREND: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients

1 large egg

1/4 cup (52g) white or light brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/8 tsp ground cinnamon

2 cups (480ml) whole milk

1/2 cup (120ml) heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup (65g) short grain white rice (I used arborio)

Pinch of salt

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions

1. Whisk together the egg, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. Add the milk, cream, rice and salt to a medium-sized saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat.

3. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer until the rice is tender, about 20-25 minutes. Stir frequently to keep the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

4. Slowly add about half a cup of the hot rice mixture to the egg mixture, whisking quickly, to temper the egg mixture.

5. Add the egg mixture to the saucepan with the remaining rice mixture. Stir everything together and continue heating on low heat for about another 5-10 minutes, or until thickened. Don’t boil. It will thicken quickly. Keep in mind that the mixture will continue to thicken as it cools, so you don’t want it to be too thick before you take it off the heat. A touch soupy still is ok.

6. Remove from heat and serve warm.