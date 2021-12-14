Expand / Collapse search
'Santa's Chocolate Chip Cookies' for Christmas dessert

‘Santa-sized’ cookies are ‘crispy on the outside, yet gooey and melted on the inside’

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
This Christmas, make sure you’re ready for Santa Claus with these delicious chocolate chip cookies

Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her delicious recipe for Santa’s Chocolate Chip cookies with Fox News ahead of Christmas.

In her blog post, Morgan says these cookies are "Santa-sized" in the style of New York City’s Levain Bakery cookies – though not as large, she says.

'Santa's Chocolate Chip Cookies' from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

"They’re crispy on the outside, yet gooey and melted on the inside," Morgan writes. 

She also said the secret to the cookies is using cold ingredients and baking them at a high temperature. 

'Santa's Chocolate Chip Cookies' from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

To try it yourself, here’s the Santa’s Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

2 sticks cold butter, cut into cubes

1 cup light brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 large eggs

2-½ cups White Lily all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

4 ounce bar dark chocolate, broken into chunks

2 cups pecans, coarsely chopped (use walnuts if preferred)

'Santa's Chocolate Chip Cookies' from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. With a mixer, cream the butter with both sugars until fluffy. Add vanilla.

3. Add eggs and mix well.

4. In a separate bowl, mix flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt. Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix gently on low speed until incorporated. Try not to overmix.

5. Stir in chocolate chips, chocolate chunks and pecans.  Mix with hands until evenly distributed.

6. Roll batter into large, loose balls.  Place 8 balls on an ungreased cookie sheet at least 2 inches apart. 

7. Bake in oven at 400 degrees for 10 minutes on middle rack until slightly brown on edges.

8. Allow cookies to cool for 10 minutes on cookie sheet until set before eating.

9. Repeat process for a total of 16 large cookies.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.