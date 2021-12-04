Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Chocolate-covered bourbon cherries for Christmas dessert

This adult-only dessert is ‘quick and easy to make’

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Enjoy your holiday season with this easy and delicious dessert recipe. 

These chocolate covered bourbon cherries from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits are "quick and easy to make," blog creator Debi Morgan says in her post. 

"You'll love the explosion of bourbon flavor followed by the bitterness of semi-sweet chocolate," Morgan says, adding that a glass of red wine pairs perfectly with the adult-only treat.

NUTELLA CHEESECAKE BROWNIES ARE A ‘DANGEROUSLY’ DELICIOUS CHRISTMAS DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

In her blog post, Morgan says the cherries can be made with another type of alcohol, such as vodka, rum or tequila, though she recommends bourbon for its flavor. 

These chocolate-covered bourbon cherries from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits are "quick and easy to make," blog creator Debi Morgan says in her post. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

And if you want to make the dessert kid-friendly, Morgan says you can hold the booze. 

DIVINE CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PUDDING FOR CHRISTMAS: TRY THE RECIPE

To try it yourself, here’s the chocolate-covered bourbon cherries recipe from Quiche My Grits

Ingredients

1 - 16 oz. jar maraschino cherries with stems

1 cup bourbon (or liquor of your choice)

12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

"You'll love the explosion of bourbon flavor followed by the bitterness of semi-sweet chocolate," Morgan says, adding that a glass of red wine pairs perfectly with the adult-only treat. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Instructions

1. Drain cherry juice from jar. Place cherries in a bowl or airtight container. 

2. Pour bourbon over cherries until they are covered. Refrigerate overnight.

3. Drain bourbon from cherries. Pat cherries with a paper towel to dry.

4. Melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave at 30-second intervals, stirring each time. Chocolate is ready when it is completely smooth.

5. Holding the stem of one cherry at a time, dip it into the chocolate. Use a spoon to help cover the cherries with chocolate. 

6. Transfer the chocolate-covered cherries to a parchment-lined baking sheet to cool. Refrigerate cherries for one hour so chocolate will set.

