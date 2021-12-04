Chocolate-covered bourbon cherries for Christmas dessert

Enjoy your holiday season with this easy and delicious dessert recipe.

These chocolate covered bourbon cherries from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits are "quick and easy to make," blog creator Debi Morgan says in her post.

"You'll love the explosion of bourbon flavor followed by the bitterness of semi-sweet chocolate," Morgan says, adding that a glass of red wine pairs perfectly with the adult-only treat.

In her blog post, Morgan says the cherries can be made with another type of alcohol, such as vodka, rum or tequila, though she recommends bourbon for its flavor.

And if you want to make the dessert kid-friendly, Morgan says you can hold the booze.

To try it yourself, here’s the chocolate-covered bourbon cherries recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

1 - 16 oz. jar maraschino cherries with stems

1 cup bourbon (or liquor of your choice)

12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

Instructions

1. Drain cherry juice from jar. Place cherries in a bowl or airtight container.

2. Pour bourbon over cherries until they are covered. Refrigerate overnight.

3. Drain bourbon from cherries. Pat cherries with a paper towel to dry.

4. Melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave at 30-second intervals, stirring each time. Chocolate is ready when it is completely smooth.

5. Holding the stem of one cherry at a time, dip it into the chocolate. Use a spoon to help cover the cherries with chocolate.

6. Transfer the chocolate-covered cherries to a parchment-lined baking sheet to cool. Refrigerate cherries for one hour so chocolate will set.

