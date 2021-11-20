Divine chocolate peanut butter pudding for Christmas: Try the recipe

This chocolate peanut butter pudding is the perfect dessert to enjoy over the holidays.

"I grew up eating instant pudding almost every day after school, and when I started making changes to my lifestyle, I knew I had to make a healthier version of it. This recipe for chocolate peanut butter pudding is rich and creamy and packed with a ton of flavor," says Petranka Atanasova of the blog Sunglow Kitchen.

Indulge while viewing your favorite Christmas flick, or double the recipe and serve at the next holiday gathering.

NO-BAKE CARAMEL SILK PIE FOR CHRISTMAS: TRY THE RECIPE

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pudding by Sunglow Kitchen

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

10 dates pitted

1 cup full-fat coconut milk, from a can

¼ cup peanut butter

2 tablespoons cocoa or cacao powder

2 tablespoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream, optional

Chopped peanuts, optional

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instructions:

1. In a small pot, pour coconut milk and add the pitted dates. Bring to a boil. Once it starts to simmer, turn the heat off and let the dates soak in the milk for at least 10 minutes, or until soft.

2. Transfer to a blender and blend for about 1 minute or until smooth. Pour the mixture back into the pot.

3. Add cocoa or cacao powder, peanut butter, salt, vanilla extract, and mix well. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat.

4. In the meantime, to a small bowl, add the cornstarch with 3-4 tablespoons cold water and mix until it dissolves. Add to the pudding mixture, whisking constantly.

5. Turn the heat to low and keep whisking for 3-4 minutes, or until the pudding has thickened.

6. Pour it into a medium mixing bowl and immediately cover it with plastic wrap. Make sure the plastic touches the surface of the pudding.

7. Chill at room temperature for at least 1 hour before serving, or overnight in the fridge. Enjoy as-is, or top with whipped cream and/or chopped peanuts.

Fox News Digital is showcasing 25 days of Christmas desserts as we countdown to Dec. 25. See all of them here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP