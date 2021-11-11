Tart, Morello cherry crumble for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

This Thanksgiving, take your dessert up a notch with this cherry crumble recipe.

Debi Morgan, the creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Morello Cherry Crumble" recipe with Fox News ahead of the upcoming holiday.

THIS SNICKERDOODLE PUMPKIN PIE RECIPE IS A ‘DELICIOUS’ TWIST ON THE CLASSIC FALL DESSERT

The tart dessert is made without nuts or oats and the topping is "crumbly, but not too doughy," Morgan writes in her blog post.

She also describes it as "one of the easiest desserts to throw together in a jiffy."

And, of course, the cherry crumble pairs nicely with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, Morgan writes.

NUTELLA CHEESECAKE BROWNIES ARE A ‘DANGEROUSLY’ DELICIOUS DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

To try it yourself, here’s the "Morello Cherry Crumble" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

Cherry Filling:

1 (24 oz) jar tart pitted cherries in syrup

2 tablespoon. cornstarch

2 tablespoon. water

¼ teaspoon. ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon. vanilla

Crumble Topping:

1 stick butter, chilled and cubed

½ cup granulated sugar

1 cup all purpose flour

½ teaspoon. cornstarch

1 teaspoon. baking powder

¼ teaspoon. salt

dusting of ground cinnamon

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions

Cherry Filling:

1. Pour the jar of cherries including syrup into a saucepan. Heat on medium until bubbly.

2. Mix the cornstarch with water in a small bowl until creamy. Pour into cherries and stir over heat.

3. Add cinnamon and vanilla. Stir frequently for 5 minutes until thickened, then turn off heat.

4. Pour the cherry filling into a 9" pie plate.

Crumble Topping:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cut a stick of chilled butter into cubes.

3. In a separate mixing bowl, stir the sugar, flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt together.

4. Fold the butter into the dry ingredients and mix with a mixer or food processor until crumbly.

5. Using your hands, mix together to form the crumble. Sprinkle it over the cherries in the pie plate. Make sure to use it all.

6. Sprinkle the topping with a dusting of cinnamon.

7. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes until crust is golden brown and cherries are bubbling.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER