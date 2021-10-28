Expand / Collapse search
Decadent double chocolate mint cookies for National Chocolate Day

This recipe makes 3 dozen cookies

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
National Chocolate Day on Oct. 28th calls for a serious dose of chocolate, and this recipe for Double chocolate chip cookies with Andes mints sounds like a sweet way to celebrate.

"I've always enjoyed chocolate mint cookies, but like crème de mint better than peppermint, so I created a chocolate mint cookie that featured Andes Mints instead of candy canes," Chelsea Plummer, owner and food blogger at maesmenu.com tells Fox News. "The result is a rich and mint double chocolate cookie that will make any National Chocolate Day celebration that much sweeter."

Double Chocolate Andes Mint Cookies by Chelsea Plummer of MaesMenu.com

Makes 3 dozen cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 ⅓ cups granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon pure peppermint extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 ½ cups (or 300g) all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup natural cocoa powder (such as Hershey's, Ghirardelli's, etc.)
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • One 4.67 oz package of Andes Mints (or 28 mints), broken or chopped into small pieces

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 °F and line cookie baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
  2. In a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together the butter and sugar until creamy.
  3. Add the vanilla extract, peppermint extract, and eggs to the butter mixture. Mix in until fully combined, scraping down the sides during mixing if needed.
  4. In a medium-size mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda until combined.
  5. Add the flour and cocoa mixture to the butter mixture and mix in until no streaks of flour remain.
  6. Gently stir in the chocolate chips and half of the Andes mint pieces until combined.
  7. Scoop the cookie batter onto the prepared baking sheets in scant 2-tablespoon scoops. Gently press two-to-three of the remaining Andes mint pieces onto the top of each of the cookie scoops.
  8. Bake the cookies for 11-13 minutes, or until they have spread out, have an even consistency throughout, and have a lightly glossy sheen.
  9. Cool the cookies on the cookie sheet for five minutes. Move the cookies to a wire cooling rack and cool until at room temperature. Enjoy.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.