Decadent double chocolate mint cookies for National Chocolate Day
This recipe makes 3 dozen cookies
National Chocolate Day on Oct. 28th calls for a serious dose of chocolate, and this recipe for Double chocolate chip cookies with Andes mints sounds like a sweet way to celebrate.
"I've always enjoyed chocolate mint cookies, but like crème de mint better than peppermint, so I created a chocolate mint cookie that featured Andes Mints instead of candy canes," Chelsea Plummer, owner and food blogger at maesmenu.com tells Fox News. "The result is a rich and mint double chocolate cookie that will make any National Chocolate Day celebration that much sweeter."
Double Chocolate Andes Mint Cookies by Chelsea Plummer of MaesMenu.com
Makes 3 dozen cookies
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 ⅓ cups granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon pure peppermint extract
- 2 large eggs
- 2 ½ cups (or 300g) all-purpose flour
- 1 cup natural cocoa powder (such as Hershey's, Ghirardelli's, etc.)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- One 4.67 oz package of Andes Mints (or 28 mints), broken or chopped into small pieces
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 °F and line cookie baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
- In a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together the butter and sugar until creamy.
- Add the vanilla extract, peppermint extract, and eggs to the butter mixture. Mix in until fully combined, scraping down the sides during mixing if needed.
- In a medium-size mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda until combined.
- Add the flour and cocoa mixture to the butter mixture and mix in until no streaks of flour remain.
- Gently stir in the chocolate chips and half of the Andes mint pieces until combined.
- Scoop the cookie batter onto the prepared baking sheets in scant 2-tablespoon scoops. Gently press two-to-three of the remaining Andes mint pieces onto the top of each of the cookie scoops.
- Bake the cookies for 11-13 minutes, or until they have spread out, have an even consistency throughout, and have a lightly glossy sheen.
- Cool the cookies on the cookie sheet for five minutes. Move the cookies to a wire cooling rack and cool until at room temperature. Enjoy.