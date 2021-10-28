Decadent double chocolate mint cookies for National Chocolate Day

National Chocolate Day on Oct. 28th calls for a serious dose of chocolate, and this recipe for Double chocolate chip cookies with Andes mints sounds like a sweet way to celebrate.

"I've always enjoyed chocolate mint cookies, but like crème de mint better than peppermint, so I created a chocolate mint cookie that featured Andes Mints instead of candy canes," Chelsea Plummer, owner and food blogger at maesmenu.com tells Fox News. "The result is a rich and mint double chocolate cookie that will make any National Chocolate Day celebration that much sweeter."

Double Chocolate Andes Mint Cookies by Chelsea Plummer of MaesMenu.com

Makes 3 dozen cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 ⅓ cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pure peppermint extract

2 large eggs

2 ½ cups (or 300g) all-purpose flour

1 cup natural cocoa powder (such as Hershey's, Ghirardelli's, etc.)

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

One 4.67 oz package of Andes Mints (or 28 mints), broken or chopped into small pieces

Instructions: