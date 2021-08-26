Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Easy-to-make banana pudding ahead of National Banana Pudding Day

National Banana Pudding Day is on Aug. 29, and Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville shares its recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
If you want to get your hands on a sweet and nostalgia-flecked banana pudding recipe, which only requires a handful of ingredients, look no further than Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville.

The restaurant shared its recipe with FOX News ahead of National Banana Pudding Day, Aug. 29.

"The banana pudding is a staple at Edley’s. Our guests view it as a must-have side rather than a dessert," says Will Newman, owner and founder of Edley’s. "The recipe calls for bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies and a homemade whipped cream topping." 

See below for the full recipe and directions.

To have a bite of banana pudding at Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville is to begin a lifelong love affair. 

Edley’s Banana Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 1 cup condensed milk
  • 9 oz cream cheese
  • 20 oz of whole milk
  • 6 oz of vanilla pudding mix
  • 6 bananas
  • 8 oz Nilla wafers

Whipped Cream Instructions:

  1. Combine heavy whipping cream, half vanilla extract (½ teaspoon), and powdered sugar.
  2. Mix for one minute, or until stiff peaks have formed.

Pudding instructions:

  1. Mix softened cream cheese, condensed milk, and half (½  teaspoon) of vanilla extract until completely smooth
  2. Add half the milk (10 oz.) and vanilla pudding mix until completely smooth
  3. Add remaining milk and combine completely
  4. Slice all bananas into ¼  inch rounds
  5. Add a third of the whipped cream, bananas, and six ounces of Nilla Wafers into the mixture and fold into the pudding until completely incorporated.
  6. To serve:  Line dish with pudding base leaving enough room for the whipped cream topping. Evenly distribute whipped cream on top. Crumble remaining wafers and sprinkle over whipped cream.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.