Easy-to-make banana pudding ahead of National Banana Pudding Day
National Banana Pudding Day is on Aug. 29, and Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville shares its recipe
If you want to get your hands on a sweet and nostalgia-flecked banana pudding recipe, which only requires a handful of ingredients, look no further than Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville.
The restaurant shared its recipe with FOX News ahead of National Banana Pudding Day, Aug. 29.
"The banana pudding is a staple at Edley’s. Our guests view it as a must-have side rather than a dessert," says Will Newman, owner and founder of Edley’s. "The recipe calls for bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies and a homemade whipped cream topping."
FROZEN BANANA HACK TO PREVENT BROWNING DIVIDES INTERNET: DOES IT WORK?
See below for the full recipe and directions.
Edley’s Banana Pudding
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 cup condensed milk
- 9 oz cream cheese
- 20 oz of whole milk
- 6 oz of vanilla pudding mix
- 6 bananas
- 8 oz Nilla wafers
CHEF RYAN SCOTT'S BLENDER BANANA PANCAKES
Whipped Cream Instructions:
- Combine heavy whipping cream, half vanilla extract (½ teaspoon), and powdered sugar.
- Mix for one minute, or until stiff peaks have formed.
DOUBLE BANANA SHOCKS HUNGRY STUDENT: 'IT WAS A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME FIND'
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Pudding instructions:
- Mix softened cream cheese, condensed milk, and half (½ teaspoon) of vanilla extract until completely smooth
- Add half the milk (10 oz.) and vanilla pudding mix until completely smooth
- Add remaining milk and combine completely
- Slice all bananas into ¼ inch rounds
- Add a third of the whipped cream, bananas, and six ounces of Nilla Wafers into the mixture and fold into the pudding until completely incorporated.
- To serve: Line dish with pudding base leaving enough room for the whipped cream topping. Evenly distribute whipped cream on top. Crumble remaining wafers and sprinkle over whipped cream.