Easy-to-make banana pudding ahead of National Banana Pudding Day

If you want to get your hands on a sweet and nostalgia-flecked banana pudding recipe, which only requires a handful of ingredients, look no further than Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville.

The restaurant shared its recipe with FOX News ahead of National Banana Pudding Day, Aug. 29.

"The banana pudding is a staple at Edley’s. Our guests view it as a must-have side rather than a dessert," says Will Newman, owner and founder of Edley’s. "The recipe calls for bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies and a homemade whipped cream topping."

FROZEN BANANA HACK TO PREVENT BROWNING DIVIDES INTERNET: DOES IT WORK?

See below for the full recipe and directions.

Edley’s Banana Pudding

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 cup condensed milk

9 oz cream cheese

20 oz of whole milk

6 oz of vanilla pudding mix

6 bananas

8 oz Nilla wafers

CHEF RYAN SCOTT'S BLENDER BANANA PANCAKES

Whipped Cream Instructions:

Combine heavy whipping cream, half vanilla extract (½ teaspoon), and powdered sugar. Mix for one minute, or until stiff peaks have formed.

DOUBLE BANANA SHOCKS HUNGRY STUDENT: 'IT WAS A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME FIND'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pudding instructions:

Mix softened cream cheese, condensed milk, and half (½ teaspoon) of vanilla extract until completely smooth Add half the milk (10 oz.) and vanilla pudding mix until completely smooth Add remaining milk and combine completely Slice all bananas into ¼ inch rounds Add a third of the whipped cream, bananas, and six ounces of Nilla Wafers into the mixture and fold into the pudding until completely incorporated. To serve: Line dish with pudding base leaving enough room for the whipped cream topping. Evenly distribute whipped cream on top. Crumble remaining wafers and sprinkle over whipped cream.