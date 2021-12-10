Baileys streusel cheesecake cups for Christmas dessert

This Christmas season, impress your holiday party guests with this tasty, Irish cream dessert.

Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her delicious Baileys Streusel Cheesecake Cups recipe with Fox News.

The mini desserts, made with a pecan shortbread cookie crust, include Baileys Irish Cream in both the cheesecake and the streusel topping.

In her blog post, Morgan describes the cups as tasting like "a cross between a southern praline and a cream cheese shortbread."

Morgan also says that Kahlua, or other creamy liqueurs, can be used as a substitute for Baileys. If you want to cut the liqueur from the recipe altogether, Morgan says to use vanilla extract instead.

To try it yourself, here’s the Baileys Streusel Cheesecake Cups recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

Cheesecake cups:

12 pecan shortbread cookies

2 packages (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoons Baileys Irish Cream (or 1 Tbsp. vanilla)

¼ cup sugar

1 large egg

Streusel Topping:

2 cups pecans, chopped

4 pecan shortbread cookies, crumbled

1 tablespoon flour

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoons Baileys Irish Cream (or 1 teaspoon vanilla)

2 tablespoons cold butter

Instructions

Cheesecake cups:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Press a pecan shortbread cookie into the bottom of 12 separate cupcake liners, then insert liners into muffin tins.

3. Beat cream cheese until thoroughly softened in mixing bowl. Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl with a spatula and beat 2 minutes on medium high until creamy.

4. Add Baileys Irish Cream or vanilla to cream cheese. Beat at least 1 minute on medium high. Add sugar and beat well.

5. Add egg and mix until blended.

6. Spoon cheesecake batter on top of shortbread cookies in cupcake liners until it reaches the top.

7. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, then take out of oven and top with streusel topping.

8. Return cheesecake cups to oven and bake 10 to 15 more minutes until cheesecake is set.

Streusel Topping:

1. In a separate bowl, mix pecans, shortbread cookie crumbs, flour, brown sugar, Bailey's Irish Cream (or vanilla).

2. Add cold butter and mix well with hands until streusel is crumbly.

3. Top cheesecake cups with streusel as directed above.

4. The weight of the streusel will make a dent in the cheesecake and create a cup that surrounds the pecans.

5. Cool cheesecake cups for 30 minutes before serving.

