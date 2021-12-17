Black forest sheet cake for a decadent Christmas dessert

Stumped on what to make for a yuletide celebration? Black Forest sheet cake is an excellent choice. Especially when it’s this tasty and simple recipe from Laura Kasavan, founder of the baking and desserts blog Tutti Dolci.

"Easier than a traditional layer cake, this rich chocolate sheet cake topped with cherry preserves and swirls of vanilla frosting is simple to bake and beautifully festive," Kasavan tells Fox News of her recipe. "Top with chocolate shavings for the most delicious finish to your holiday meal."

NUTELLA CHEESECAKE BROWNIES ARE A ‘DANGEROUSLY’ DELICIOUS CHRISTMAS DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

Black Forest Sheet Cake

Makes 15 servings

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 26 minutes

Ingredients:

For the cake

1 1/2 cups flour

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs plus 1 egg yolk, at room temperature

1/2 cup milk, at room temperature

1/2 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt, at room temperature

1/2 cup vegetable or canola oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup boiling water

4 oz semisweet chocolate, chopped

DIVINE CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PUDDING FOR CHRISTMAS: TRY THE RECIPE

For the topping

3/4 cup cherry preserves

For the frosting

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar

2 Tbsp milk

For garnish

Fresh cherries, optional

Chocolate shavings, optional

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 °F and spray a 13 x 9-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl; make a well in the center of the mixture. Add sugars, eggs, egg yolk, milk, yogurt, oil, and vanilla extract to flour mixture; whisk in just until incorporated. Add boiling water to batter and whisk in just until smooth. Fold in chopped chocolate..

2. Pour batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth with an offset spatula. Tap pan sharply to reduce air bubbles. Bake for 24 to 26 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few crumbs, and the edges are pulling slightly away from the pan. Cool cake completely in a pan on a wire rack.

3. Spread cherry preserves over cooled cake with an offset spatula; transfer to freezer and chill for 20 minutes to set.

4. For the frosting, beat butter, salt, and vanilla in a large mixer bowl on medium speed until combined. Reduce speed to low; add powered sugar 1 cup at a time and beat well, scraping down bowl as needed. Add milk and beat on medium-high speed until light and airy.

5. Dollop frosting over cake and gently swirl with an offset spatula. If desired, top with fresh cherries and chocolate shavings. Chill cake for 20 minutes in the refrigerator before slicing and serving.

Fox News Digital is showcasing 25 days of Christmas desserts as we count down to Dec. 25. See all of them here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP