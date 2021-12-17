Raspberry goat cheese bites for Christmas dessert

Elevate your Christmas celebration with these easy, delicious dessert bites.

The Raspberry Goat Cheese Bites from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits are "versatile" and easy to make, according to blog creator Debi Morgan.

In her blog post, Morgan says that the treat is both "sweet and savory," combining pesto goat cheese with fresh raspberries and raspberry jam.

However, she also says the ingredients can easily be switched out to make different flavor profiles. For people who don’t like goat cheese, Morgan recommends substituting another cheese that blends with cream cheese, or just using cream cheese on its own.

She also says if you want to make it a sweeter dish, leave out the pesto and add 1 tablespoon of powdered sugar to the cream cheese instead.

"The result will taste exactly like cheesecake," Morgan writes.

To try the delicious Christmas dessert yourself, here’s the Raspberry Goat Cheese Bites recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

1 roll (8 oz) refrigerated crescent rolls

8 oz. goat cheese

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 tbsp. pesto

¼ cup seedless raspberry jam

1 pint fresh raspberries (24 count)

powdered sugar for dusting

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Roll out the crescent dough and crimp all the edges together to make 2 large sections.

3. Cut the pastry with a pizza cutter to make 24 squares.

4. Grease a mini muffin tin pan. Place each square of crescent roll into a mini muffin cup.

5. In a separate bowl, mix the goat cheese, cream cheese and pesto together until smooth.

6. Roll cheese into 24 small balls and stuff inside the crescent roll squares.

7. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 10 minutes, or until edges are slightly brown.

8. Cool pastry for 10 minutes.

9. Add a small amount (¼ teaspoon) of raspberry jam on top of each cheese ball inside the pastry.

10. Place a fresh raspberry on top of the jam. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.

