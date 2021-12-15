Salted chocolate toffee bars for Christmas dessert

Impress your holiday party guests with this "outrageously good" dessert.

Not only are the Salted Chocolate Toffee Bars from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits delicious, but they’re also easy to make, according to blog creator Debi Morgan.

In her blog post, Morgan writes that these toffee bars combine "butter round crackers, decadent caramel toffee, crunchy pecans and salted chocolate."

She also says if you want to use a different kind of cracker, such as saltines or club crackers, those will also work in the recipe.

Morgan also offers a warning to anyone trying the recipe: make sure to use baking spray or parchment paper in the pan before adding the ingredients, otherwise the bars be "almost impossible to get out of the pan."

To try the delicious Christmas dessert yourself, here’s the Salted Chocolate Toffee Bars recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

2 sleeves buttery round crackers

2 sticks butter (1 cup)

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup pecans, chopped

12 oz. pkg. semi-sweet chocolate chips

dusting of sea salt

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Layer buttery round crackers in a 13 x 9 baking pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray, or line it with parchment paper.

3. Melt butter in a saucepan and stir in brown sugar. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

4. Take off heat and stir in pecans.

5. Pour toffee mixture over buttery crackers in pan. Cover entire surface of crackers.

6. Bake crackers at 350 degrees for 10 minutes until bubbly.

7. Take crackers out of oven and sprinkle chocolate chips on top.

8. Let chocolate sit for 1 minute to melt, then spread to cover crackers. Sprinkle with sea salt.

9. Freeze toffee bars for 1 hour to set.

10. Take out of freezer and allow to thaw for 15 minutes. Cut into squares with a sharp knife and serve!

