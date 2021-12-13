Eggnog spice Bundt cake for Christmas dessert

Eggnog-infused cake? Oh, how we’re looking forward to adding this one to our holiday repertoire.

"This incredibly easy eggnog spice Bundt cake starts with a spice cake mix and includes butterscotch chips, instant pudding, eggnog, yogurt and a few other ingredients," says Lee Jackson, dietitian with Team Holly at TheHealthyCookingBlog.com of the recipe from Holly Clegg’s "Too Hot in the Kitchen: Secrets to Sizzle at Any Age."

"This recipe is festive and perfect to bring dessert to a holiday party or wrap in saran wrap and a bow for a delectably perfect homemade gift."

You will need a Bundt pan to make this recipe.

Eggnog Spice Bundt Cake from Holly Clegg’s cookbook

Makes 16-20 servings

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 (18.25-ounce) box spice cake mix

1 (4-serving) box instant cheesecake pudding and pie filling mix

1 cup vanilla or eggnog nonfat yogurt

1/4 cup canola oil

1 cup light eggnog

1 egg

3 egg whites

1 cup butterscotch chips

⅔ cup chopped pecans

Directions:

1. Preheat oven 350 °F. Coat nonstick Bundt pan with cooking spray.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, yogurt, oil, eggnog, egg, and egg whites, mixing until creamy.

3. Stir in butterscotch chips and pecans. Pour in prepared pan and bake 40-45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.