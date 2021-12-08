Cranberry and port wine Linzer tart cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe

You’re likely familiar with Linzer cookies even if you don’t know them by name: A sandwich of shortbread cookies made with almond flour with raspberry jam filling. Here, Cambrea Gordon of Cambrea Bakes elevates the standard recipe with a flavor-packed cranberry and port wine filling, perfect for the holiday season.

DIVINE CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PUDDING FOR CHRISTMAS: TRY THE RECIPE

"I was inspired to create a unique and original Linzer cookie recipe that was different from the traditional raspberry filling and almond meal dough. I love these cookies because they are made with sugar cookie dough, are perfectly balanced, and not too sweet," Gordon shared with Fox News. "The port wine complements the cranberries and brings a touch of sweetness to them without overpowering either flavor. My advice is to make a double batch of them because they are melt-in-your-mouth delicious and everyone will go crazy over them."

NUTELLA CHEESECAKE BROWNIES ARE A ‘DANGEROUSLY’ DELICIOUS CHRISTMAS DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

Cranberry and Port Wine Linzer Tart Cookies by Cambrea Bakes

Makes 16 servings

Prep time: 60 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Ingredients:

Linzer Tart Cookies Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature (226 grams)

1 ½ cups granulated sugar (300 grams)

1 large egg, room temperature (55 grams)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour (360 grams)

2 tablespoons cornstarch (17 grams)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

powdered sugar for dusting

Cranberry Port Wine Jam Ingredients:

2 cups frozen cranberries

¾ cup port wine

¼ cup packed brown sugar

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Directions:

1. In a small pot, add the cranberries, port wine and brown sugar. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for about 20 minutes, or until the cranberries are completely broken down, and the jam is thick.

2. Transfer the jam to a small bowl and let it cool completely in the fridge or at room temperature.

3. In a stand mixing bowl, add the butter and sugar. Mix with the paddle attachment on low until just combined. Don't cream them together or the cookies will spread!

4. Stop the mixer and scrape down the bow. Add in the egg and vanilla extract and mix on low until combined.

5. Add the flour, salt, cornstarch and baking powder and mix on low until the dough starts to come together. When there are no more large pockets of flour, stop mixing.

6. Grab half of the dough from the bowl and place it on a piece of parchment paper. Place a second sheet of parchment paper on top and press the dough down into a flat disk. Use a rolling pin to roll the dough into an ⅛ inch thick round, and then transfer it to a sheet pan. Place the pan in the freezer while you roll out the other half of the dough the same way.

7. Leave both slabs of dough in the freezer for 5-10 minutes, or until the dough is cold and firm. Remove the top sheet of parchment and use a 2 ½ inch round cutter to cut out the cookies. You will have about 36 rounds from the entire batch. You can re-work and roll the dough scraps twice.

8. Transfer 18 of the cookies to a parchment-lined baking tray and place them in the freezer.

9. Use a 1-inch round cutter or the bottom of a piping tip to cut out the center of the other 18 cookies. Place them on the lined tray to freeze with the others while the oven preheats to 375 °F.

10. Bake the cookies spaced 2 inches apart for 10-12 minutes, or until the tops look matte and dry. You may have to bake them in batches. Keep the raw cut cookies in the freezer when not being baked so they stay cold. Let the tray cool completely on a wire rack before removing the baked cookies.

11. After cooling, dust the center-less cookies with powdered sugar.

12. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the cooled jam in the middle of the whole cookie. Sandwich the filling with the dusted top by gently pressing them together.

Fox News Digital is showcasing 25 days of Christmas desserts as we count down to Dec. 25. See all of them here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP