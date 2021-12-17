Tasty chocolate peanut butter balls for Christmas dessert

If you like to give sweet treats as holiday gifts, this recipe is for you.

The no-bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits are easy to make and only require five ingredients – plus one optional ingredient – which make them perfect for last-minute holiday gifts.

Blog creator Debi Morgan writes on her blog that the dessert is similar to a traditional buckeye candy, but is "more like a truffle" and tastes "just like a Reese’s peanut butter cup."

Morgan also promises that "everyone loves" the treat.

Anyone trying the recipe should remember that the "peanut butter dough should not be sticky," Morgan writes. If it is, she says to add small amounts of powdered sugar to the dough until the stickiness goes away.

To try it yourself, here’s the "Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

16 ounces creamy peanut butter

1 cup butter, softened (but not melted)

16 ounces powdered sugar

24 ounces semi sweet chocolate chips

1 Tablespoon coconut oil

baking cocoa for dusting (optional)

Instructions

1. Blend peanut butter and softened butter with a mixer until creamy (about 2 minutes on medium).

2. Add powdered sugar gradually and mix well.

3. Roll dough into 1 inch balls. Dough should not be sticky. If it is, add more powdered sugar.

4. Place on a parchment paper lined sheet pan. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

5. Melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in microwave on high for 2 ½ minutes. Stop microwave every 30 seconds and stir until creamy.

6. Place each ball of dough on a fork and dip into smooth chocolate one at a time. Transfer to a lined sheet pan.

7. Refrigerate chocolate peanut butter balls until chocolate shell hardens.

8. Dust candy with baking cocoa if desired.

9. Transfer to a package for gift giving or enjoy!

