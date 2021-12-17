Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Tasty chocolate peanut butter balls for Christmas dessert

This easy dessert is perfect to give away as holiday gifts

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If you like to give sweet treats as holiday gifts, this recipe is for you. 

The no-bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits are easy to make and only require five ingredients – plus one optional ingredient – which make them perfect for last-minute holiday gifts. 

Blog creator Debi Morgan writes on her blog that the dessert is similar to a traditional buckeye candy, but is "more like a truffle" and tastes "just like a Reese’s peanut butter cup."

DIVINE CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PUDDING FOR CHRISTMAS: TRY THE RECIPE

Morgan also promises that "everyone loves" the treat. 

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Anyone trying the recipe should remember that the "peanut butter dough should not be sticky," Morgan writes. If it is, she says to add small amounts of powdered sugar to the dough until the stickiness goes away.

NO-BAKE CARAMEL SILK PIE FOR CHRISTMAS: TRY THE RECIPE

To try it yourself, here’s the "Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

16 ounces creamy peanut butter

1 cup butter, softened (but not melted)

16 ounces powdered sugar

24 ounces semi sweet chocolate chips

1 Tablespoon coconut oil

baking cocoa for dusting (optional)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Instructions

1. Blend peanut butter and softened butter with a mixer until creamy (about 2 minutes on medium).

2. Add powdered sugar gradually and mix well. 

3. Roll dough into 1 inch balls. Dough should not be sticky. If it is, add more powdered sugar.

4. Place on a parchment paper lined sheet pan. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

5. Melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in microwave on high for 2 ½ minutes. Stop microwave every 30 seconds and stir until creamy.

6. Place each ball of dough on a fork and dip into smooth chocolate one at a time. Transfer to a lined sheet pan. 

7. Refrigerate chocolate peanut butter balls until chocolate shell hardens.

8. Dust candy with baking cocoa if desired. 

9. Transfer to a package for gift giving or enjoy! 

Fox News Digital is showcasing 25 days of Christmas desserts as we count down to Dec. 25. See all of them here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.