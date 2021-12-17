Expand / Collapse search
Coconut rum cake for Christmas dessert

Enjoy this Christmas coconut rum cake from Quiche My Grits

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
This Christmas, bring your dessert table up a notch with this tasty recipe. 

Debi Morgan, creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her Coconut Rum Cake recipe with Fox News ahead of the holiday. 

In her blog post, Morgan writes that the cake "is filled with tropical flavors and a surprising boozy finish."

"This dessert is perfect for special occasions or holiday parties with adult friends and family," Morgan writes, adding later that the cake is "definitely not kid friendly" and should probably be served to adults only. 

Coconut Rum Cake from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

To try the delicious Christmas dessert yourself, here’s the Coconut Rum Cake recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

Cake: 

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 box (18 oz) vanilla cake mix

1 (3.4 oz) pkg. vanilla instant pudding mix

1 cup flaked coconut

½ cup coconut rum

½ cup water

½ cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

Coconut Rum Cake from Quiche My Grits (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Glaze:

2 sticks butter

2 cups sugar

½ cup water

½ cup coconut rum

Instructions

Cake:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Grease and flour a 10-inch bundt pan, then crumble nuts into bottom.

3. In a mixing bowl, blend together dry cake mix (just use the dry mix without adding any ingredients listed on the box), dry vanilla pudding, coconut rum, water, oil and eggs.  

4. Beat for 2 minutes on medium speed, then stir in coconut.  

5. Pour batter into bundt pan and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour.

6. Remove cake from oven, then use a fork to poke holes in top of cake.

7. Immediately pour half of glaze onto cake and cool cake for 1 hour.

8. Invert cake onto cake stand or serving plate. Tap bottom of bundt pan with knife a few times and cake should pop out.

9. Drizzle the other half of the glaze on the top of the cake, allowing it to drip down the sides.

Glaze: 

1. Melt butter in a saucepan, then add sugar and water.

2. Bring mixture to a boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

3. Remove from heat and add rum, stirring well.

4. Pour half of glaze over hot cake, then allow to cool.  Pour other half of glaze over cake once it has been inverted onto a cake plate.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.