Cherry cheesecake brownies for Christmas dessert

If you like cherries, cheesecakes and brownies, Debi Morgan from Quiche My Grits has a recipe for you.

The Southern food blog’s "Cherry Cheesecake Brownies" recipe is a festive triple threat that’s perfect for Christmas gatherings.

"As far as I'm concerned, there's nothing more delicious than chocolate and cherries swirled together," Morgan wrote about her recipe. "This combination creates a decadent dessert, even though it's really easy to make!"

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can make these delicious cheesecake brownies at home.

Materials You’ll Need

1 or 2 mixing bowls

Measuring tools

Assorted utensils

Mixer (Stand or hand)

8-inch-by-10-inch baking dish or pan

Ingredients

18 ounces of double chocolate brownie mix

⅓ cup of canola oil

¼ of cup water

3 large eggs

2 packages of cream cheese (8 ounces, each)

¼ of cup sugar

1 teaspoon of almond extract

21 ounces of cherry pie filling

Instructions

Pour the brownie mix, oil, water and one cracked egg into a mixing bowl and stir it together until the batter is smooth. Grab a greased baking dish or pan and pour the unbaked batter in. In a separate bowl, beat the cream cheese until it's smooth. Add the sugar, two eggs and almond extract, and continue to mix the cheesecake batter until the large lumps disappear. Note: Small lumps might still be visible and that’s OK. Take spoonfuls of the cheesecake batter and gently spread it across the brownie mixture that’s in your greased pan. Add your desired amount of cherry pie filling to the top of the cheesecake batter. Quiche My Grits recommends 21 ounces. Swirl the cherry pie filling into the cheesecake batter with a butter knife while making sure to not disturb the brownie layer. Bake the cherry cheesecake brownie at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Watch the dish to make sure the edges don’t get too brown. Remove the cherry cheesecake brownie when it’s done cooking and let it sit for 30 minutes before you transfer it to a fridge. The dish should be refrigerated for at least two hours. When you’re ready to serve, cut the cherry cheesecake brownie into 12 squares.

