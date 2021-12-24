Pear upside-down cake for Christmas dessert: Try this recipe

This holiday season, upside-down cake is calling. Instead of traditional pineapple upside-down cake, try this playful riff on the standard with yogurt company siggi’s Icelandic yogurt pear upside-down cake.

The easy recipe highlights pear’s sweetness and their mildly floral notes, while the vanilla yogurt lends an extra luxuriant texture, added protein, and a nice note of vanilla without having to add vanilla extract.

Pear upside-down cake by siggi’s

Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 slice)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

For the topping

2 firm pears

3/4 cup sugar

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp unsalted butter

For the Cake

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 carton siggi’s vanilla yogurt or vanilla yogurt of choice (5.3 oz)

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

2 large eggs

½ cup milk

Instructions:

Butter a 9"x2" cake pan or cast-iron skillet. (Do not use a springform cake pan for this cake, as the caramel will leak out of the sides). Line the pan with a circle of parchment paper. Arrange the pears in the bottom of the pan, slightly overlapping, with the points towards the center. In a medium saucepan, add the sugar and water, stir to combine. Heat over medium heat until it's amber in color. Turn off the heat, add one tablespoon of butter at a time until melted. Pour the caramel over the pears and gently tilt the pan so that the caramel covers the bottom of the pan and the pears. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the yogurt on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the brown sugar and continue to mix for another 3-4 minutes. Reduce the speed to low and add one egg at a time, being sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add about ⅓ of the dry flour mixture and mix until combined. Alternate mixing with the milk, finishing with the remaining 2/3 of the flour. Using a rubber spatula, pour the cake mixture over the pears and caramel. Gently spread the batter evenly, being careful not to shift the pears too much. Bake for about 30-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove the cake to a wire rack and allow it to cool for 20 minutes. Run a knife around the outside of the cake. Place a plate upside down over the pan and invert the cake. Remove the parchment paper and serve.

This original recipe is owned by siggi's and was shared with Fox News.