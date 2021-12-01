No-bake caramel silk pie for Christmas: Try the recipe

We’re yet to meet a no-bake silk pie we don’t like. But this caramel silk pie from McCrea’s Candies we really love for holiday gatherings.

"Elegant and simple to prepare, this luscious caramel pie is a delectable way to share the joy of the holiday season; a gift from you to those gathered at your table," Anna Roberts, production manager and chef for McCrea’s Candies tells Fox News.

"This treat requires no baking and can be assembled in about 20 minutes and garnished right before serving," she continues, adding that it’s best eaten the same day but can be prepared one day in advance.

Store covered in the refrigerator overnight without adding garnishes until it's ready for serving.

Caramel Silk Pie by McCrea’s Candies

Makes approximately 8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

19 McCrea’s Candies Classic Vanilla caramels (or one tall tube)

1 8oz block cream cheese

2 cups + 5 tablespoons heavy cream, divided

½ cup confectioners sugar, divided

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

One store-bought pie crust (or a chocolate cookie crust)

One bar of chocolate

Instructions

Unwrap 15 caramels and place in a microwave safe bowl. Add four tablespoons of heavy cream and place in microwave. Melt in 20 second increments, stirring each time until thoroughly combined. Drizzle three tablespoons of the melted caramel mixture on the bottom of the pie crust. Add room temperature cream cheese to a mixing bowl, add remaining melted caramel, ¼ cup of confectioners sugar, ¼ teaspoon salt, and one teaspoon of vanilla extract. Using a hand mixer, beat until ingredients are well incorporated and no lumps remain. In a clean mixing bowl, place ¼ cup of confectioners sugar, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and two cups of heavy cream. Whip into stiff peaks. Carefully fold most of the whipped cream into the caramel/cream cheese mixture (saving some to top the pie), gently folding until smooth and no streaks remain. Fill prepared pie crust, leaving decorative swirls on top. Melt four additional caramels with one tablespoon of heavy cream; allow it to cool slightly, then drizzle on top of pie. Garnish pie with shaved chocolate or chocolate curls. Add a dollop of whipped cream to each slice upon serving.

Fox News Digital is showcasing 25 days of Christmas desserts as we countdown to Dec. 25. See all of them here.