Christmas
Published

Red velvet cheesecake for Christmas dessert

This red velvet cheesecake recipe is so easy to make — and perfect for Christmas

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Red velvet? Yes. Cheesecake? Double yes, especially during Christmastime.

The below red velvet cheesecake comes from best-selling cookbook author, Holly Clegg’s KITCHEN 101: Secrets to Cooking Confidence, which has many more delectable and simple recipes.

"You will love this holiday twist on the classic luscious dessert, red velvet cheesecake, keeping with the festive spirit," says Lee Jackson, RD, LDN — dietitian with Team Holly at TheHealthyCookingBlog.com. "Best of all, you can make ahead on your own time and keep in the freezer to pull out before the party for a no-stress event."

Red velvet? Yes. Cheesecake? Double yes, especially during Christmastime. (Lee Jackson, RDN, LDN of Team Holly at TheHealthyCookingBlog.com)

Jackson adds that commercially-bought pie crusts are great and make things easy, but if you prefer to make your own, here’s her go-to recipe for a chocolate crust: "Use 1 ¼  cups chocolate, 1 tablespoon sugar, a ½  teaspoon vanilla extract, two tablespoons butter melted, combine all, press into the bottom of a springform pan, and bake at 350 °F for 10 minutes."

Red Velvet Cheesecake from Holly Clegg’s KITCHEN 101: Secrets to Cooking Confidence 

 Makes 2 (9-inch round) cheesecake pies — 16 servings

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Cook time: 65-70 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 (8-ounce) packages of reduced-fat cream cheese
  • 1 ¼ cups sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoon cocoa
  • 1 cup nonfat sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon vinegar
  • 1 (1-ounce) bottle red food coloring
  • 2 (9-inch) round commercially bought chocolate pie crusts
Lee Jackson of Team Holly at TheHealthyCookingBlog.com shared their ‘Red Velvet Cheesecake’ recipe with Fox News.

Lee Jackson of Team Holly at TheHealthyCookingBlog.com shared their ‘Red Velvet Cheesecake’ recipe with Fox News. (Lee Jackson, RDN, LDN of Team Holly at TheHealthyCookingBlog.com)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350° F. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until creamy.

Add eggs, egg white, cornstarch, cocoa, sour cream, vanilla extract, buttermilk, vinegar and red food coloring, mixing well.

2. Pour cream cheese mixture (above) into the crust. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the center is firm. Turn off the oven and let the cake remain in the oven for 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.

Fox News Digital is showcasing 25 days of Christmas desserts as we count down to Dec. 25. See all of them here.

This original recipe is owned by TheHealthyCookingBlog.com and was shared with Fox News.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.