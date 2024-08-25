7 smart, sensible tips for enjoying the healthiest pizza ever

Pizza often gets a bad reputation for being an overly cheesy and greasy comfort food — but it’s not all bad, food experts insist.

Pizza can be a convenient meal choice that’s healthy for the whole family while satisfying cravings at the same time.

Fox News Digital spoke to two registered dietitians about several ways to select a healthier pizza — along with some common toppings to avoid.

6 AMAZING PIZZA VARIETIES ACROSS THE NATION YOU MAY NOT KNOW ABOUT (BUT SHOULD)

Here’s how to make your next slice a "slice above" the rest.

1. Pick a better crust

For your next pizza, consider choosing a whole wheat or veggie-based crust.

"Switching from a traditional white flour crust to a whole wheat or veggie-based crust is a game-changer," said Hallee Acquanita, MS, a registered dietitian with Anne Till Nutrition Group in Raleigh, North Carolina.

She noted that whole wheat crusts are packed with fiber, which aids in digestion and helps keep you full longer.

"Fiber also stabilizes blood sugar levels, making it a great option for those watching their carbohydrate intake," continued Acquanita.

THIS CITY MAY BE HOME TO AMERICA'S NEW FAVORITE PIZZA: CHECK IT OUT

Likewise, veggie-based crusts such as zucchini and cauliflower crusts tend to be low in carbohydrates and calories.

A simple swap can decrease your carb content.

In addition, choosing a thinner crust can be a winning strategy for a healthier pizza pie.

THIS CHICAGO DEEP-DISH PIZZA REQUIRES A KNIFE AND FORK TO EAT PROPERLY

"Although ‘deep dish pizza’ is a delicious American favorite, it is also much more calorie dense than a regular crust, and thin crust is even less," added Acquanita.

This simple swap can decrease your carb content, too.

2. Load up on veggies

Go-to vegetables such as spinach, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes add flavor and nutritional value to your pizza without the extra calories.

"Topping a pizza with veggies provides not only a variety of flavors, but also vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to the meal," Acquanita said.

You can also order fruit on your pizza for some extra zing.

Pineapple, for example, can add some sweetness to your meal.

3. Choose lean proteins

Skip highly processed meats like sausage and pepperoni, said Acquanita, and swap for leaner proteins like chicken, ground beef or turkey.

PIZZA QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE FACTS ABOUT THE BELOVED DISH?

"Lean proteins are lower in saturated fats — fats that can lead to high cholesterol levels and increase overall risk for heart disease," she said.

For non-meat eaters, plant-based choices like tofu can be a way to boost the protein.

For non-meat eaters, plant-based choices like tofu can be a way to boost the protein.

4. Lower the cheese content

For many people, cheese is one of the best parts of a pizza.

Yet while cheese is delicious, it's also high in saturated fat and calories, cautioned Acquanita.

LOOK YOUNGER, LOSE WEIGHT: ADD PUMPKIN TO YOUR DIET

"Consider asking for ‘light cheese’ or opting for a lower-fat cheese like part-skim mozzarella or feta," suggested Acquanita.

This single swap can significantly reduce the overall calorie content and saturated fat intake, which can greatly benefit heart health.

5. Add fresh herbs

Increase the flavor profile of your pizza by ordering it with fresh herbs like basil, oregano, parsley.

These enhance the flavor while also boosting the nutritional value.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Herbs are rich in antioxidants, which help fight inflammation and support overall health," said Acquanita.

6. Consider the size of your slices

Scaling down your pizza size could be a healthier route.

"The slices in a medium pizza are smaller than the slices in a large pizza, so going from a large to a medium pizza can save close to 100 calories per slice right from the start," noted Kelly Homesley, a registered dietitian with Novant Health Bariatric Solutions in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Most people focus on the number of slices chosen — and aren't really considering the size of each slice as much, indicated Homesley.

7. Pass on creamy dipping sauces

Some pizza shops serve ranch or blue cheese sauces with pizza for dipping.

"This can add up to 250 calories to your meal (or more depending on how much you use) and a lot of extra fat," Homesley said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you do want to have a dip with your pizza, choose a much lower calorie alternative like marinara sauce, she suggested.

Other ways to enhance a pizza dinner

The right side dish or accompaniment can take your pizza meal to the next level.

Here are some ideas to elevate your favorite pizza dinner.

Round out your meal with a salad. Cut back on the number of slices you would typically have. Instead, add a high-fiber salad loaded with lots of veggies and a lower calorie dressing like balsamic vinaigrette, said Homesley.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Add crunch. Raw veggies with a high protein dip like hummus are a good choice to add to the meal.

Finish with fruit. If still hungry, finish your meal with fresh fruit, which is full of fiber and nutrients, instead of a traditional dessert, she also said.