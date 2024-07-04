Best and worst foods for people with diabetes to maintain good health

For people living with diabetes , the saying "food is medicine" rings true.

Eating the right foods at the right times can help diabetics regulate their blood sugar levels, use insulin more effectively, maintain a healthy weight and stay healthier overall , experts agree.

"Food choices are an important aspect for managing diabetes because they directly impact blood sugar levels and overall health," Michelle Routhenstein, a New York-based preventive cardiology dietitian and certified diabetes educator at EntirelyNourished.com, told Fox News Digital.

"By choosing nutrient-dense foods in the right balance, individuals can better control their blood glucose levels and reduce the risk of complications such as heart disease, kidney disease and nerve damage associated with diabetes."

Diet is one of the best ways to manage your diabetes and lower your blood sugars, according to Tanya Freirich, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charlotte, North Carolina , who practices as The Lupus Dietitian.

"Overall, the better choices include healthier fats, grilling or baking foods, leaner meats and plant proteins, lots of vegetables (the goal is 50% of the plate), lower-sugar fruits, and higher-fiber, complex carbohydrates (whole grains)," she told Fox News Digital.

Several nutritionists shared the best and worst foods for people with diabetes.

12 of the best foods for people with diabetes

1. Tofu

This plant-based protein is low in saturated fat, said Routhenstein.

"It also contains isoflavone, which may enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of heart disease," she added.

2. Greek yogurt

Routhenstein recommends this as a great snack for people with diabetes .

"Greek yogurt offers protein for blood sugar regulation, and probiotics that may enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, helping with blood sugar management," she said.

3. Almonds

These nuts are beneficial for people with diabetes because of their nutrient profile, Routhenstein said.

"Almonds are rich in magnesium, fiber, monounsaturated fats and zinc, which may promote improved glycemic control and reduced hunger," she said.

4. Prunes

With no sugar added and one of the lowest glycemic index of all dried fruits, prunes can offer a variety of benefits to a diabetes meal plan , according to New Jersey-based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade, author of "2-Day Diabetes Diet" and creator of "The Blood Sugar Fix."

"Eating just five to six prunes per day has been shown to reduce the risk of bone loss, which is terrific news for people with diabetes, who have a significantly greater risk of developing osteoporosis," she told Fox News Digital.

Prunes can help to increase the fiber content of a dish, which can support better blood glucose management, the dietitian advised.

"And pureed prunes can be used as a sugar swap in baked goods, helping to reduce added sugar in a recipe while increasing fiber to promote better blood sugar balance," Palinski-Wade added.

5. Barley

Rich in soluble fiber like beta-glucan, this grain may help to lower cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar control, preventing rapid spikes in glucose levels, according to Routhenstein.

6. Beans

Eating beans can help to control blood sugar while also helping people lose or maintain weight, which plays a role in diabetes management, according to Lauren Harris-Pincus, author of "The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook" and a registered dietitian nutritionist in the New York/New Jersey area.

"The plant-based protein and fiber in beans help to slow the rise in blood sugar after a meal, which aids in overall glucose control," she said in a conversation with Fox News Digital.

7. Strawberries

Strawberries are low in calories and carbohydrates and rich in antioxidants, Palinski-Wade pointed out.

"In addition, they may offer a direct benefit to blood sugar," she said.

"One study found that adding strawberries to a high-carb, moderate-fat meal led to a lower insulin response in overweight adults ."

Strawberries are also rich in vitamin C and magnesium, two nutrients that have been found to benefit blood glucose management, Palinski-Wade added.

8. Other berries

"Berries may have natural sugar, but they also have a low glycemic index, meaning they don’t significantly raise your blood sugar," said Harris-Pincus.

"They also contain antioxidants called polyphenols, which may help with insulin resistance."

Blackberries and raspberries are the highest in fiber at 8 grams per cup, nearly one-third of the daily recommended fiber intake for women, she added.

9. Oranges

Rich in vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants such as flavonoids, oranges may help to slow sugar absorption.

They may also help prevent blood glucose spikes and support heart health by reducing inflammation and enhancing blood vessel function, Routhenstein noted.

10. Pistachios

"The trio of nutrients found in pistachios from plant protein, good fats and fiber can help to balance blood sugar while keeping appetite steady," said Palinski-Wade.

The unsaturated fat and fiber found in pistachios can also help to benefit heart health, she said — "which is especially important for those living with diabetes, as they have twice the risk of cardiovascular disease."

"Adding exercise, decreasing your stress, and ensuring high-quality and adequate sleep are also incredibly important in improving your blood sugars."

"In-shell pistachios are also a wonderful choice when it comes to mindful eating , as the leftover shells provide a visual cue as to the portion you have eaten, while opening the shells also helps you to eat more slowly and mindfully," added Palinski-Wade.

11. Broccoli

"Broccoli is rich in antioxidants and compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, which can help combat the oxidative stress and inflammation associated with diabetes," said Palinski-Wade.

The vegetable is also a good source of chromium, an essential mineral that helps the body process insulin more efficiently, she said.

"The sulforaphane in broccoli may also offer benefits to managing insulin resistance and diabetes," Palinski-Wade added.

12. Soy foods

"Soy foods contain complex carbs, plant protein, fiber and unsaturated fats," said Harris-Pincus.

"This may help to control blood sugar and reduce cholesterol levels , which is important in people with diabetes."

She recommends choosing less processed versions like tofu, edamame, soy nuts and unsweetened soy milk.

7 of the worst foods for people with diabetes

1. Sugar-sweetened beverages

Soda and other sweet drinks are a concentrated source of sugar without any significant nutritional benefits, according to Harris-Pincus.

"They are digested very quickly, which causes a rapid spike in blood sugar in addition to plenty of extra calories," she said.

"Many of these drinks are also sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup, which may contribute to fatty liver disease as well."

Palinski-Wade echoed that concern, noting that sugar-sweetened beverages are high in calories but low in nutritional value, contributing to weight gain — "especially visceral fat (belly fat), which can increase insulin resistance and exacerbate diabetes symptoms."

"Fried foods can pose health risks for people with diabetes due to their high content of unhealthy fats and refined carbohydrates."

Diet sodas may not be a great option, either, noted Routhenstein.

"Despite being sugar-free, diet sodas often contain artificial sweeteners that can still affect insulin sensitivity and may increase cravings for sweet foods," she said.

The nutritionists recommend sticking to water or no-sugar-added beverages like seltzer, sparkling water or unsweetened teas.

2. Packaged baked goods and pastries

Processed and packaged desserts often contain excess amounts of added sugar, refined carbohydrates, and fats with very few vitamins, minerals and beneficial nutrients, like antioxidants, according to Harris-Pincus.

"They can cause a spike in blood sugar and increase the risk of other metabolic diseases, like heart disease," she warned.

3. Fried foods

Nutritionists agree that people with diabetes should steer clear of fried foods.

"Fried foods, like french fries or fried chicken, can pose health risks for people with diabetes due to their high content of unhealthy fats and refined carbohydrates," said Routhenstein.

"This can lead to weight gain , insulin resistance and unstable blood sugar levels."

4. Alcohol

Drinking alcohol can be dangerous for those with diabetes, warned Palinski-Wade.

"Alcohol interferes with the liver's ability to release glucose, increasing the risk of low blood sugar, especially for those taking insulin or certain diabetes medications ," she said.

Alcoholic drinks can also be high in added sugar and carbohydrates, which can cause spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, she noted.

"Plus, the excess calories from alcohol with little to no nutritional value may also have a negative impact on body fat and visceral fat, which may worsen insulin resistance," added Palinski-Wade.

5. Energy drinks

With their high sugar content and stimulant ingredients like caffeine and guarana, energy drinks can cause rapid spikes in blood glucose levels and increase insulin resistance, potentially worsening blood sugar management, warned Routhenstein.

6. Acai bowls

"Acai bowls, known for their high carbohydrate content , can overwhelm the body's ability to manage blood sugar levels effectively at once, causing glucose spikes," warned Routhenstein.

7. Candy

"It’s not shocking, but candy is rich in added sugar with little nutritional value, meaning it can send blood sugar levels soaring," cautioned Palinski-Wade.

"The sweet taste and small portions can make it easy to overconsume these sweet treats, worsening the impact on blood sugar levels."

For those craving a sweet treat, reach for no-sugar added dried fruit or a low-sugar or sugar-free candy alternative, she recommends.

In addition to dietary changes, other healthy lifestyle factors are also important for minimizing diabetes complications.

"Adding exercise, decreasing your stress, and ensuring high-quality and adequate sleep are also incredibly important in improving your blood sugars," said Freirich.

"Knowledge of how foods affect your blood sugars will help you avoid the complications of poorly controlled blood sugars later on."

It is important to see a dietitian as soon as you are diagnosed with diabetes to collaborate on a meal plan personalized to your tastes and lifestyle, Freirich advised.

She added, "Having a plan in place and the knowledge of how foods affect your blood sugars will help you avoid the complications of poorly controlled blood sugars later on."