Pizza is arguably one of the most popular food items across the globe.

How much do you know about the history of the well-known dish?

Give it a whirl — test your knowledge of all things pizza in this fun and engaging lifestyle quiz!

Roughly how many pieces of pizza are consumed each second in the United States? 100 slices

350 slices

480 slices

675 slices When is National Pizza Month celebrated? January

February

June

October Which city in Italy is known as the city that invented pizza? Naples

Rome

Positano

Florence One of the first documented U.S. pizzerias was G. Lombardi's located in which U.S. city? Chicago

New York

Tampa

Philadelphia Pizza was once referred to as an "ethnic treat" by Italians — true or false? True

False Domino's first non-pizza menu item released in 1992 was which of the following? Chocolate chip cookies

Brownies

Breadsticks

Wings Which state was home to the first Papa John pizza? New York

Indiana

Texas

Washington What ingredient is known as the most popular pizza topping? Sausage

Mushroom

Ham

Pepperoni Which of the following celebratory days is thought to be one of the most popular days to order pizza? St. Patrick's Day

Easter

Halloween

Presidents' Day In 2001, Pizza Hut delivered pizza to outer space by making a delivery to the International Space Station — true or false? True

False Hawaiian-style pizza with pineapple originated in Hawaii — true or false? True

False The most expensive pizza commercially available, according to Guinness World Records, contains truffle and costs how much? $2,700

$3,100

$3,650

$4,000 A popular pizza in Japan is called the mayo haga and includes which key ingredients? Onion, corn, potato, pancetta, paprika and mayo

Onion, peas, potato, pancetta, paprika and mayo

Onion, potato, pancetta and mayo

Potato, pancetta, paprika and mayo Pizza was not popular in the United States until after World War II — true or false? True

False A popular ingredient added to a traditional pizza to make it gluten-free is which of the following? Almonds

Cashews

Cauliflower

Egg





