This city may be home to America's new favorite pizza: Check it out

Move over New Haven, Chicago, and New York.

A new city's specialty style is on the rise in the United States: Detroit.

Ahead of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, here's a quick primer on the history of Detroit-style pizza, and why this pie is growing in popularity.

For all those unfamiliar, Detroit-style pizza is square pie that has a crunchier crust than its New York counterparts.

"Influenced by square Sicilian-style pizza, Detroit-style pizza consistently impresses pizza lovers due to its unique layering structure and stunning presentation," says the website for Buddy's Pizza, the restaurant claiming to have invented Detroit-style pizza.

Unlike a more standard pizza, where sauce is covered by cheese and then any additional toppings are put on top, Detroit-style pizza is the opposite.

"The pepperoni is placed directly on the dough, allowing the rich flavors of the meat to be absorbed into the crust," says Buddy's Pizza.

Instead of a more typical mozzarella, parmesan, or a blend of the two, Detroit-style pizza uses Wisconsin brick cheese on top of the pepperoni.

"First crafted in the late 1800s and named for the bricks used to press the curds, brick cheese is derived from white American cheddar, but cultured at a higher temperature to produce more fat content and a different protein structure," the website for the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin says.

Wisconsin brick cheese has a "somewhat softer taste with a deliciously sharper finish," says the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Sauce is spread on top in three wide stripes and the pizza is then baked, said Buddy's Pizza.

While this form of pizza may seem unusual, it has become quite popular in the nearly 80 years since it was first created.

"[It's] probably the crispy, crunchy edges and bottom with the pillowy soft inner dough. It's such a great vehicle to bring the pizza to the people," Jeremy Damaske, owner of Pie Sci Pizza in Detroit, which sells 700 to 1,000 Detroit-style pies weekly, told the website Wealth of Geeks.

"We get a lot of out-of-town folks who come in specifically to have the Detroit-style pizza. I would say the vast majority of reactions are very positive," said Damaske.

While the pizza currently known as "Detroit-style" was invented in the 1940s, the name did not actually come about until 1980s, said Wealth of Geeks.

"First described as such in industry trade magazines during the 1980s, the term became more widespread when a Texas pizza business operated by former Metro Detroiters called its product Detroit-style pizza to stand out," they said.

In 2024, Detroit-style pizza is now found across the United States – far beyond its origins in Michigan's largest city.

"When people think of pizza, there are many places that come to mind, like Chicago or New York," says Emily Daunt, vice president of Communications and Brand Strategy for the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association told Wealth of Geeks.

She continued, "However, with Michigan being home to some of the most nationally famous franchises like Little Caesar's, Dominos, Hungry Howie's and Jet's Pizza and nearly 3,000 other pizza places across that state, that's a pretty big piece of the pie."

Detroit itself has leaned in to the popularity of its signature pizza.

In Oct. 2023, the organization Visit Detroit launched the "Detroit Pizza Pass," which people can sign up for with their cell phones.

"Passport holders can earn points by checking in at participating pizza joints and redeem them for exciting prizes (Detroit pizza hats, aprons, shirts, and stickers) in the rewards store," said Visit Detroit.

"Detroit's pizza heritage is unlike any other, and the Detroit Pizza Pass lets visitors savor it all. It's a celebration of our city's culinary creativity, and we can't wait to take people on this delicious journey," said Claude Molinari, the president of Visit Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

