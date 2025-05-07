Unexpected state dominates America's pizza scene and it's not New York

The No. 1 destination for pizza in America isn't New York.

And it's not Chicago either.

That distinction belongs to … New Hampshire.

That's right. Each U.S. state was ranked by how much it loves pizza, according to research from Maine Lobster Now.

MOST POPULAR BEER IN AMERICA REVEALED IN NEW STUDY

The study analyzed the number of pizzerias per 100,000 residents, along with people's interest in pizza, by using data from Google searches and the average price of pizza in each state.

Travel + Leisure reported on the study and provided statements from Maine Lobster Now. "New Hampshire is the ultimate destination for pizza lovers," Maine Lobster Now said in a statement provided to the publication.

Fox News Digital reached out to Maine Lobster Now for additional comment.

The state has 1,022 pizzerias, which equates to about 72.73 pizzerias per 100,000 residents.

This was the highest in the dataset, according to Maine Lobster Now.

PIZZA WITH DILL PICKLES 'UNDERWHELMS' CRITICS AS IT LANDS IN GROCERY STORE FREEZERS

"Add in the high pizza enthusiasm of 22,512 pizza-related searches per 100,000 residents and a wallet-friendly average pizza price of $15.74, and you've got a state that ensures pizza enthusiasts have ample options at relatively affordable prices," the Maine-based seafood company said.

Another top state from the study was Ohio — with 4,150 pizzerias.

What sets Ohio apart is its high number of searches (28,563) per 100,000 residents, according to the study.

HOT DOG TOWERS ARE A BUDGET-FRIENDLY REPLACEMENT FOR SEAFOOD TOWERS

That's the highest search ratio in the top five states.

The next three states in the top five are, respectively, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

"New York ranked 29th."

The rest of the top 10 states are Kansas, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Indiana.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Kansas is a standout pizza destination for its low average price of $14.96 per pie, according to the study.

New York ranked 29th. The study admits this is shockingly low, probably because the state is known for pizza.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The average pie in New York costs $19.73, making it one of the most expensive pies in the dataset.

The state also only has roughly 19 pizzerias per 100,000 residents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's hard to reconcile these numbers with New York's cultural dominance in the pizza world, but its iconic, thin, foldable slices continue to shape America's love for pizza, regardless of the rankings," the report stated.