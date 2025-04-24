Most popular beer in America revealed in new study

America loves beer.

From IPAs to lagers, America's preference for beer varies across regions and states, though one brand seems to stand out from the rest.

In a recent study by Coffeeness, a German coffee-focused website that publishes beverage-related studies, analysts compiled a ranking of the most popular beer in each state.

Using data from YouGov's popularity ratings, as well as search data from Google, the study provides a "comprehensive picture" of America's beer preferences.

"Our analysis reveals some surprising patterns and confirms a number of long-held assumptions," the study stated.

America's favorite brand is Miller, which ranked as the most searched beer in 30 states, representing 60% of the country. Miller ranked the highest in states on both coasts, from Washington to Maine, plus Alaska and Hawaii.

"Miller's widespread appeal likely stems from its accessibility, consistent flavor profile and strong marketing presence," Coffeeness wrote in the study.

Coors ranks second, a favorite of eight states, including Arizona, California and Texas.

Three states – Georgia, New Jersey and South Carolina – put Guinness at the top of the list.

Budweiser and Bud Light only led searches in four states combined, despite massive advertising campaigns.

"The 2023 controversy surrounding Bud Light may have had something to do with this," according to the study.

Budweiser was the top choice in Missouri and New Hampshire, while North Carolina and Ohio preferred Bud Light. (Anheuser-Busch, which owns Budweiser and Bud Light, is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.)

A few other brands are top choices in only one or two states, reflecting localized popularity.

Blue Moon is top of the barrel in Colorado. The craft-style beer is produced by parent company Coors, which also calls Colorado its home state.

"This suggests that Coloradans may appreciate the more craft-oriented offering from their local brewing giant," Coffeeness wrote.

Corona ranked highest in only one state: Connecticut.

"The Mexican lager's association with beach relaxation and lime-garnished refreshment may resonate with coastal Connecticut residents," the researchers stated.