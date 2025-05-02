Pizza with dill pickles 'underwhelms' critics as it lands in grocery store freezers

A controversial pizza topping is coming to a Target store near you.

California Pizza Kitchen has unveiled its new frozen dill pickle pizza, calling it "the ultimate cheesy and tangy pizza combination," according to a news release.

"This restaurant-style 'za features real dill pickles, rich mozzarella cheese and flavorful dill seasoning over a creamy garlic sauce all on top of a crispy thin crust," California Pizza Kitchen said in the release.

The new frozen pizza will be sold for $8.49 at Target stores nationwide starting this month.

It follows in the footsteps of another frozen pizza brand that launched a dill pickle pizza earlier this year.

Caulipower, which has a cauliflower crust, debuted its dill pickle pizza in February exclusively at Whole Foods.

The California-based company boasts about the pizza's nutritional value, which includes 14 grams of protein per serving — and that it's made without any artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives.

Target also sells a frozen pickle pizza made by its Good & Gather line.

"We're always looking for new and exciting flavor ideas to inspire our next pizzas," said Michelle Hlivka, brand manager for California Pizza Kitchen's frozen foods.

"As we continue to see the ongoing and quite debatable pickle craze taking over the culinary world, we knew we could deliver this 'it' flavor while showcasing our dedication to the exploration of exceptional taste."

Pickles on pizza have become more commonplace recently, with Domino's introducing a version in Japan.

Pizza Hut released a Nashville hot chicken pizza with pickles at a New York City location in 2023.

The dill pickle pizza has also been served at the Wisconsin State Fair.

A 23-year-old on X who often posts about food at the grocery store claimed to have been disappointed by the dill pickle pizza, writing, "Had that dill pickle pizza and was underwhelmed to say the least, very little pickle taste."

Meanwhile, the company maintains its own point of view.

"Between the tangy crunch of dill pickles, rich mozzarella cheese and dill over a creamy garlic sauce, this is the California Pizza Kitchen frozen take on the viral flavor profile you can enjoy at home," said Hlivka.

"What can I say? It's kind of a big dill."