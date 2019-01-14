Trump plans to serve McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King during dinner with visiting college football team

Fast food is reported to be one of his favorite cuisines, after all.

President Trump confirmed Monday that the White House will be serving McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King during a dinner with the visiting Clemson University football team following their win against the University of Alabama.

“The Clemson championship team, the national championship team will be coming tonight, it’ll be exciting,” Trump said when speaking to reporters outside the White House. “And I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King with some pizza. I really mean it. It’ll be interesting. And I would think that’s their favorite food.”

Critics of the president’s dinner plans have since sounded off online, questioning whether the fast-food items would, indeed, be the students’ “favorite food,” or rather if they might prefer something besides fast food — or even some other fast-food fare more local to South Carolinians.

Others, meanwhile, defended the move, at least jokingly, with one reasoning that perhaps the partial government shutdown wouldn’t allow for chefs to prepare food for such a large group, and another claiming that everybody loves pizza.

The president has previously admitted to feeling better about eating fast food from McDonald’s and Wendy’s due to hygiene and food-prep concerns, as well as taste.

“I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food’s coming from. It’s a certain standard,” he said in a 2016 interview. “I think the food’s good,” he added.

The Clemson Tigers secured the College Football Playoff National Championship last week, in a 44–16 game against the Alabama crimson tide on Jan. 7.

President Trump had praised the Tigers on Twitter last week, announcing their visit and commenting, “What a game, what a coach, what a team.”

“I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team!”