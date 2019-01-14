Alabama Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday for special-needs customer

Chick-fil-A lovers know there’s one day a week they can’t satisfy their craving, but the popular chain made a rare exception and opened on a Sunday for one special customer in Alabama.

Elijah Sprague, who has autism, wanted to celebrate his 14th birthday at his favorite Mobile restaurant by fulfilling his dream of working the drive-thru.

Sprague’s uncle, Walt Gilstrap, happens to be the general manager at the chain, so he and the owner decided to fulfill the boy’s wish by opening the restaurant on Sunday, WKRG reports.

About 40 cars with Sprague’s friends came to the drive-thru, receiving a cookie from the birthday boy himself. He later celebrated with everyone inside the restaurant with a cookie cake.

“The way people love this kid amazes me. It has truly changed the way I live my life. Loving people with your whole heart, judgments aside and with no anticipation of rewards. Thank you to every single person that loves our Elijah,” Sprague’s mom, Rene, wrote on Facebook.

Working the drive-thru seems to have become a trend for Sprague. Two years ago, for his 12th birthday, the boy worked the window at his local pharmacy.