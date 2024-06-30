Regular snacks of baby carrots bring significantly more antioxidant protection, new study finds

Have an urge to nibble on some baby carrots here and there during the week?

You could be making a smart move for your health, according to a new study's findings.

The small study found that snacking on baby carrots just three times a week "significantly increased" skin carotenoids in young adults, according to a June 30 media release.

And when this healthy snack was combined with a multivitamin containing the carotenoid beta-carotene, the levels of these phytonutrients were boosted even more, the study found.

"Previous studies have demonstrated that skin carotenoid levels can be increased by consuming three times the recommended serving of fruits and vegetables every day for three weeks," Mary Harper Simmons, a master's of nutrition science student at Samford University in Alabama, said in the release.

"Our findings suggest that a small, simple dietary modification — incorporating baby carrots as a snack — can significantly increase skin carotenoid accumulation," she also said.

Nutritionist and registered dietitian Ilana Muhlstein, who is based in Los Angeles, previously told Fox News Digital, "Carrots are the No. 1 food source of beta-carotene, which is a precursor for vitamin A that’s vital for our immune system." She was not involved in the new study.

Muhlstein also said earlier that the fiber in carrots can function as a prebiotic — which can aid in gut health and overall immunity.

Another nutrition expert said much the same thing.

Alyssa Burnison, a Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based registered dietitian with profileplan.com, previously told Fox News Digital, "Carrots are commonly known for their rich sources of vitamin A and carotenoids, specifically beta-carotene." She was also not involved in the new study.

"Your body converts the beta-carotene to vitamin A, which has been known to support immune function and eye health," she said.

Bright is right

Carotenoids provide the bright red, orange and yellow colors of many fruits and vegetables. They can be measured in the skin to gauge fruit and vegetable consumption, since diet is the only source of these pigments, the release noted.

Higher levels of skin carotenoids are associated with increased antioxidant protection and a lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and certain cancers. This marker also reflects improved skin health and immune function, the same source noted.

The researchers now want to study the effects of other carotenoid-rich foods, such as sweet potato or leafy green vegetables.

Simmons is scheduled to present the findings of the new study at Nutrition 2024, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), held this year from June 29 to July 2 in Chicago.

The three-day event offers science presentations, professional development, networking opportunities and more, according to the ASN website.

For the new study, the researchers randomly assigned 60 young adults to groups.

The groups received either a four-week intervention of Granny Smith apple slices (control), 100 grams (about half a cup) of baby carrots, a multivitamin supplement containing beta-carotene — or a combination of baby carrots and the supplement.

Before and after the intervention, the researchers used "a noninvasive research-grade spectroscopy instrument called a VeggieMeter" to quantify carotenoids in the study participants' skin.

The researchers found that compared to pre-intervention levels, skin carotenoid scores were significantly increased by 10.8% in the group receiving the baby carrots and by 21.6% in the group receiving the carrots and the supplement, the media release noted.

"There could be differences in how carotenoids are absorbed, depending on whether they are from food or supplements."

Skin carotenoid levels were not changed in the control group or in those receiving only the supplement.

The release also noted that "since carotenoid accumulation was not increased by multivitamin supplementation alone, there could be differences in how carotenoids are absorbed, depending on whether they are from food or supplements."

Going forward, the researchers say they'd like to learn more about the mechanism behind these findings and study the effects of other carotenoid-rich foods, such as sweet potato or leafy green vegetables.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

