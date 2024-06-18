This trendy seed can boost your health big-time in 5 cool ways: Here's how

You may have heard about chia seeds and know them to be nutritious — yet if you’re not already incorporating them into your diet, you’re missing out on the benefits of this major food star.

Food pros know the health benefits of chia seeds and have ideas for how and why others should know about them, too.

"I love chia seeds because they're versatile and it’s relatively easy to find a few ways to enjoy them," said Vermont-based Lisa Valente, MS, RD, a food expert with Healthline.

Chia seeds can be added to smoothies, sprinkled on oatmeal or overnight oats, stirred into homemade granola bars or pancakes, and added to yogurt parfaits, she said.

"You could also try adding them to salads, falafels or meatballs," Valente said.

What are chia seeds?

Chia seeds are small, black or white seeds that come from the plant Salvia Hispanica, which is native to Central America.

"Historically, chia seeds were a staple in the diets of the Aztecs and Mayans, prized for their ability to provide sustained energy," Sarah Heckler, MS, RD, a licensed dietitian and food expert with Anne Till Nutrition Group in Raleigh, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

"Today, they're celebrated worldwide as a superfood due to their rich nutrient profile."

Here are 5 benefits of chia seeds

The seeds pack a lot of punch in their nutritional profile. Here’s what they offer.

1. They boast essential nutrients

Chia seeds are packed with nutrients.

A single ounce (28 grams), said Heckler, contains:

Fiber: 11 grams

Protein: 4 grams

Omega-3 fatty acids: 5 grams

Calcium, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus, which support overall health, promoting strong bones, muscle function and heart health

2. They're high in antioxidants

Chia seeds contain powerful antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, myricetin, quercetin, and kaempferol.

These compounds help protect cells and have anti-aging benefits, said Heckler.

"Antioxidants are crucial for combating free radicals in the body, which can cause oxidative stress and contribute to chronic diseases," she said.

3. They support digestive health

The high fiber content in chia seeds promotes digestive health by aiding bowel regularity and preventing constipation, she said.

"Plus, the soluble fiber in chia seeds also acts as a prebiotic, supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria," Heckler told Fox News Digital.

4. They may help with weight management

Heckler said due to their high fiber and protein content, chia seeds can help with weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness and reducing overall calorie intake.

"They absorb liquid, expanding in the stomach — which can help curb appetite and reduce snacking between meals," she said.

5. They're versatile and easy to use

Chia seeds can be incorporated into many meals far beyond yogurt and cereals.

Since adding chia seeds on a regular basis can be overwhelming, what follows are two different suggestions for each of the three meals a day.

Breakfast ideas

Chia pudding. Heckler shared this recipe with Fox News Digital.

Mix 3 tablespoons of chia seeds with a cup of almond milk (or any milk of your choice).

Add a sweetener like honey or maple syrup and let it sit overnight in the fridge. In the morning, top with fresh fruits and nuts for a delicious, nutritious breakfast.

Smoothie booster. Add a tablespoon of chia seeds to your morning smoothie.

"Blend with fruits, vegetables, yogurt and a liquid base," said Heckler.

"The seeds add a nutritional punch without altering the flavor."

Lunch ideas

Salad topping. Sprinkle chia seeds on your salad for a nutty flavor and extra crunch.

They pair well with any salad, especially those with leafy greens, nuts and light vinaigrette, said Heckler.

Chia seed avocado toast. To make this, mash a ripe avocado and spread it over whole grain toast.

Sprinkle a tablespoon of chia seeds on top for added crunch and nutrition. Top with one or two fried or boiled eggs.

"You can also add a sprinkle of sea salt, a squeeze of lemon juice and some red pepper flakes for extra flavor," suggested Heckler.

"This simple yet delicious meal is packed with healthy fats, fiber, and protein, making it a perfect midday option."

Dinner ideas

Chia-crusted chicken. Coat chicken breasts with a mixture of chia seeds, breadcrumbs, and your favorite herbs and spices. Bake until golden brown.

"This adds a crunchy texture and boosts the dinner's nutritional value," Heckler said.

Chia seed stir-fry. Add a tablespoon of chia seeds to your vegetable stir-fry.

"They blend seamlessly with the dish, enhancing the nutrient profile without altering the taste," Heckler told Fox News Digital.

What to know about chia seeds

While chia seeds offer numerous health benefits, it's important to increase their intake gradually, according to Heckler.

"Due to their high fiber content, consuming too many chia seeds at once can lead to digestive discomfort, such as bloating and gas," she said,

Heckler recommends starting off with a small amount, like a teaspoon per day, and gradually increasing to avoid any digestive issues.

Also, ensure to drink plenty of water, as chia seeds absorb a lot of liquid.