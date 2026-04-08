Simple fruit combo could improve heart function in weeks, new study finds

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A common fruit combination found in many kitchens may help improve heart health, according to new research.

Adults with prediabetes who ate one avocado and one cup of mango daily for eight weeks showed improved vascular function, a key marker of cardiovascular health, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association earlier this year.

Researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology's Center for Nutrition Research in Chicago measured how well blood vessels expand as blood flows through them.

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They found that people who ate avocado and mango daily improved, while those in a control group did not.

Participants also had better diastolic blood pressure readings — the bottom number in a blood pressure measurement — particularly among men.

The study included 82 adults with prediabetes who followed partially structured meal plans, with one group incorporating the fruit pairing daily and the other consuming calorie-matched foods.

"Adding 1 avocado and 1 cup of mango per day reduces dietary risk factors and improves vascular health indices, serving as a practical strategy toward improving cardiovascular outcomes through a modifiable lifestyle intervention," the researchers wrote in their paper.

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Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, fiber and potassium, which support cholesterol levels and satiety — while mangos provide vitamin C, antioxidants and additional fiber, experts say. They can be blended into a smoothie, chopped into a salsa or layered on sweet and savory toast.

The pairing highlights the importance of incorporating a variety of whole fruits and vegetables into the diet, said Michelle Routhenstein, a New York-based preventive cardiology dietitian and certified diabetes educator who was not involved in the study.

"Eating more fruits and vegetables can offer polyphenols and more micronutrients that support heart health," Routhenstein told Fox News Digital. "Each fruit and vegetable may offer varying protective heart health benefits."

The study is particularly relevant for people with prediabetes, Routhenstein said, but she also pointed to several limitations.

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"The trial lasted only eight weeks, included a smaller sample of 82 participants and measured mainly surrogate markers like blood vessel function rather than long-term outcomes such as heart attacks or diabetes onset," she said.

For those with prediabetes, adding avocado and mango can be beneficial when done carefully, she said.

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"If someone with prediabetes wants to add one avocado and one cup of mango daily, it can support their health goals, but it's best to have them replace other, less nutrient-dense foods and fit within their overall calorie and carbohydrate targets," she said.

People who need to limit potassium, such as those with kidney issues, should speak with a healthcare provider before making changes, she advised.

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Other experts say the takeaway goes beyond any single food pairing.

Dr. Philip Ovadia, a Florida-based cardiothoracic surgeon and founder and chief medical officer of Ovadia Heart Health, said the findings reinforce the importance of focusing on overall diet quality.

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"Avocado is a great whole food — healthy fats, fiber, minimal sugar. Mango is trickier for someone with prediabetes because it's high in natural sugar," said Ovadia, who was not involved in the study.

"The bigger lesson here isn't 'eat more avocado and mango.' It's 'eat real, whole foods and cut out the processed stuff.' That's where the real benefit comes from."

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He also urged caution in interpreting industry-funded research, as did Routhenstein, noting the study was funded by groups representing the avocado and mango industries.

Ovadia added that for people with prediabetes, addressing underlying metabolic health is key.

"If you have prediabetes, the best thing you can do for your heart isn't eating more avocado or mango — it's addressing the insulin resistance that's driving your condition," he told Fox News Digital.

"That means reducing sugar, cutting processed foods and focusing on whole, real foods, including quality animal proteins. Get your metabolic health in order, and your heart will follow."

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Fox News Digital reached out to the study's authors for comment.