Eating more of certain type of food could shorten cancer survivors' lives, study finds

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Cancer survivors who eat more ultraprocessed foods may face a higher risk of death, according to new research.

The study, published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, found that higher consumption of heavily processed foods was linked to an increased risk of mortality over time among people who had survived the disease.

Ultraprocessed foods include items such as packaged snacks, sugary drinks and ready-made meals that have been altered with added sugars, fats, salts and preservatives, according to Cleveland Clinic.

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Lead study author Marialaura Bonaccio, PhD, of the Research Unit of Epidemiology and Prevention at IRCCS Neuromed in Italy, said the findings go beyond nutrition alone.

"The main takeaway is that higher consumption of ultraprocessed foods is associated among cancer survivors with a significantly increased risk of both overall and cancer-specific mortality," she told Fox News Digital.

"This relationship persists even after accounting for overall diet quality, suggesting that how food is processed, not just its nutrient content, plays an independent role in long-term health and disease," she added.

The study followed more than 800 cancer survivors as part of a larger Italian health study that tracked participants for nearly 18 years.

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The researchers analyzed participants’ diets and grouped foods based on how much industrial processing they underwent.

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Those who consumed the highest amounts of ultraprocessed foods had a 48% higher risk of death from any cause and a 57% higher risk of death from cancer compared to those who consumed the least, according to the findings.

The study also found that the overall pattern of eating mattered more than any single food.

"The magnitude of the increased risk was somewhat surprising," Bonaccio told Fox News Digital. "The fact that the link remained strong even after adjusting for diet quality was particularly striking."

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Inflammation and other biological effects linked to processed foods may help explain the increased risk, the researchers said.

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"The most practical recommendation is to move toward minimally processed foods and home-cooked meals," Bonaccio advised, noting that preparing meals from scratch with basic ingredients is a practical way to reduce reliance on ultraprocessed foods.

Bonaccio noted several limitations in the study.

The research was observational, meaning it showed a link between ultraprocessed foods and higher death risk, but could not prove that one directly caused the other.

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The findings were also based on participants reporting what they ate, which may not always be accurate. In addition, people’s diets may have changed over time, and the study did not include detailed information about cancer stages, which could affect outcomes.

While there is no single "anti-cancer food," experts generally recommend whole, minimally processed foods that are high in fiber and contain a variety of plant nutrients to reduce disease risk.