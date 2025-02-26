Rocker Gavin Rossdale reveals eggs are his secret weapon on tour, here's why

Gavin Rossdale has found success on stage as the lead singer of the band Bush. Now, he's hoping to sizzle in the kitchen.

The 59-year-old London-born musician is the host of a new TV series, "Dinner with Gavin Rossdale."

The six-episode debut season features celebrity guests such as Serena Williams, Tom Jones and Brooke Shields, who speak about their careers and motivations while enjoying dinner that Rossdale makes for them at his Los Angeles home.

It's a change of pace for the Bush frontman, who has spent a good deal of his professional life on the road.

Eating healthfully while on tour is "traditionally quite difficult," Rossdale told Fox News Digital, "unless you travel with catering." (See the video at the top of this article.)

Traveling from location to location without catering can result in "some dodgy meals on tour," Rossdale said — such as green beans that are "cooked beyond recognition."

His go-to food before a concert, Rossdale revealed, is boiled eggs.

"I just boil, usually, about three or four eggs, and I just let them sit in soy sauce and rice wine vinegar, a bit of mirin maybe," Rossdale said.

He called it "an instant sort of jolt."

"I'm a three-egg kind of guy," Rossdale added.

In the "Dinner with Gavin Rossdale" trailer, Rossdale reflects on what an American jazz trumpeter once proclaimed.

"Miles Davis said that every musician should be able to cook, so I took that as a great inspiration with my love affair with food," Rossdale said.

Rossdale told Fox News Digital his interest in cooking really started when he was living on his own.

"I didn't have any money, so I had to cook something to eat," he said.

Rossdale knew how to make "a bit of a tomato sauce" and, because he lived near a market, shrimp stir-fry.

When a good friend who had grown up around the restaurant industry moved in, Rossdale was impressed by his roommate's "big repertoire" and became "super competitive."

"I was not going to be left in the dust with my shrimp stir-fry," Rossdale said.

He soon developed a "feel for it."

"And there's so many things I really don't have a feel for," Rossdale said.

"I've put a plate of food together – and people like it."

He said he's not sure how he developed his "little secret superpower."

Rossdale told Fox News Digital that he recently made chicken tacos for fellow musicians Brent Smith, the lead singer of Shinedown, and Morgan Wade.

"I knew that with red cabbage, it's too crunchy," he said. "So, you've got to put vinegar. You've got to kill that. You've got to macerate that. You've got to make it soft."

It was "really basic" and "nothing complicated," he confessed.

"I didn't reinvent any wheels," Rossdale said. "And I'm not going to get any prizes, and no one's going to get me in their Hall of Fame for that. But they liked it."