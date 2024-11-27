Jessie James Decker on new cookbook recipes: 'They're what I cook in my kitchen'

Country star Jessie James Decker's new cookbook, "Just Eat: More Than 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes That Taste Just Like Home," is full of recipes that she cooks in her very own kitchen, she told Fox News Digital.

The singer-songwriter and television personality based in Nashville spoke to Fox News Digital from her clothing store Kittenish.

"I'm just such a foodie," Decker said.

DOLLY PARTON AND HER SISTER SHARE THEIR 'SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE' RECIPE: 'PERFECT FOR THE FALL'

It was important for her new cookbook to be centered on the food her family actually eats, the wife of former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker and mother of four said.

"I cook all kinds of things," she said, noting that her family's tastes are not limited to one style of cooking.

"Just Eat" contains recipes that are "delicious, they're comfort, they're cozy and they're really family-oriented," she said.

"They're all what I cook in my kitchen. There's not a recipe in there that I don't cook in my kitchen."

HOT FOOD TRENDS OF 2025: VALUE MEALS, COLD BREWS AND MUSHROOMS

Decker said she wanted the cookbook to be "really authentic" to her family.

Her favorite recipe in the book is a chicken thigh bake, she said, which she "threw together last minute" in a large pot on her stove.

"We had come back from a family vacation, and all I kept thinking was, 'I just want some chicken, rice and vegetables. That's all I want,'" Decker said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After a quick trip to the grocery store, she came back with chicken thighs, "all these vegetables and potatoes and rice" and "kind of started throwing things together."

"It has become one of my favorite recipes," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's one of those recipes that girlfriends of mine were texting me before I put it in the book."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The chicken thigh bake, she said, is "so cozy, so delicious" and perfect for this time of year.