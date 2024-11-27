Expand / Collapse search
Jessie James Decker on new cookbook recipes: 'They're what I cook in my kitchen'

Country singer says favorite recipe is a dish she 'threw together last minute' after a family vacation

By Christine Rousselle , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Jessie James Decker on her favorite recipe to make Video

Jessie James Decker on her favorite recipe to make

Singer and "Just Eat" author Jessie James Decker shares her favorite recipe from her new cookbook, saying it's something she once "threw together" after a family vacation.

Country star Jessie James Decker's new cookbook, "Just Eat: More Than 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes That Taste Just Like Home," is full of recipes that she cooks in her very own kitchen, she told Fox News Digital.

The singer-songwriter and television personality based in Nashville spoke to Fox News Digital from her clothing store Kittenish. 

"I'm just such a foodie," Decker said.

It was important for her new cookbook to be centered on the food her family actually eats, the wife of former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker and mother of four said. 

"I cook all kinds of things," she said, noting that her family's tastes are not limited to one style of cooking.

Jessie James Decker split with cover of her new book "Just Eat"

Jessie James Decker's new cookbook is a celebration of her home cooking. (HarperCollins; Fox News Digital)

"Just Eat" contains recipes that are "delicious, they're comfort, they're cozy and they're really family-oriented," she said. 

"They're all what I cook in my kitchen. There's not a recipe in there that I don't cook in my kitchen." 

Decker said she wanted the cookbook to be "really authentic" to her family. 

Her favorite recipe in the book is a chicken thigh bake, she said, which she "threw together last minute" in a large pot on her stove.

Jessie James Decker boutique.

Decker is also the founder of women's clothing store Kittenish, with locations in Tampa and Nashville. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Kittenish)

"We had come back from a family vacation, and all I kept thinking was, 'I just want some chicken, rice and vegetables. That's all I want,'" Decker said.

After a quick trip to the grocery store, she came back with chicken thighs, "all these vegetables and potatoes and rice" and "kind of started throwing things together." 

Decker family at Jets game

Jessie James Decker, far right, and husband Eric Decker, far left, seen here during a New York Jets game last year, are the parents of four children. (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

"It has become one of my favorite recipes," she said.

"It's one of those recipes that girlfriends of mine were texting me before I put it in the book." 

The chicken thigh bake, she said, is "so cozy, so delicious" and perfect for this time of year.

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.