Reddit user gets man banned for cooking 'burned meat' in microwave

A man who chose to cook a raw steak directly on the rotating glass plate of an office microwave has been banned now from using the shared appliance – and the co-worker who brought it up with the boss has been accused of being a snitch.

Reddit user "Equal_Warning_5319" shared his co-worker's culinary choice in a post that has sparked conversation and debate about protocols around cooking in a communal space.

The 27-year-old man wrote that "Greg," his 32-year-old co-worker, "thinks the office microwave is his personal test kitchen."

WHY HARDBOILED EGGS AND 4 OTHER FOODS SHOULD NOT BE REHEATED IN THE MICROWAVE, SAY EXPERTS

"It started small – he'd microwave weird things like boiled eggs (which exploded) or sardines (which smelled like the apocalypse)," the man on Reddit wrote.

"But then [it] escalated."

The Reddit user said he walked into the break room "to find Greg microwaving a whole raw steak directly on the rotating glass plate" without a cover.

"He said it was his 'signature dish,'" the individual on Reddit wrote. "The microwave now permanently smells like burned meat and despair."

STEAK CAN BE COOKED TO PERFECTION WITH A 'VERY HOT' SURFACE AND OTHER SIZZLING TIPS FROM CHEFS

Then the "soup incident happened," the Redditor continued.

"Greg brought in a thermos full of homemade soup (fine, whatever), but instead of pouring it into a bowl, he microwaved the entire metal thermos," the man shared.

A "mini-explosion" ensued — causing the microwave to break and forcing everyone at the office to evacuate when the fire alarm went off, he said.

"Management got involved, and now Greg is officially banned from [using] the microwave," the Reddit user wrote.

The man is now ticked off about it — "and says I 'snitched' when all I did was explain to our boss why there was a charred thermos carcass inside the microwave."

The Redditor said some of his co-workers believe he "should have just let it go, but I feel like I saved us from a much bigger disaster down the road."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit poster for more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Other users on the platform seemed appalled by the cooking choices of the colleague.

"Is anyone else disturbed by the fact that someone's 'signature dish' is a MICROWAVED STEAK????" wrote one Reddit user.

"It should be illegal to buy a steak and cook it in the microwave."

"It should be illegal to buy a steak and cook it in the microwave," said another Reddit user. "Poor cow deserved more."

Yet another Reddit user defended the Reddit poster's decision to speak up about the microwave mishaps.

"You didn't snitch. You just didn't cover for him. There is a difference."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Diane Gottsman, founder and owner of the Protocol School of Texas in San Antonio, told Fox News Digital that any food that makes a mess or smells awful "should not be cooked in an office kitchen at all."

She added, "Cleanliness and common sense dictate that you use a microwave-safe plate and cover. A steak is going to be extremely messy. It's also disrespectful, not to mention a display of poor judgment to microwave a piece of meat directly on the glass."

She suggested that the colleague "needs a brief lesson on microwave safety and courtesy."

As for the man on Reddit sounding the alarm about the colleague's poor choices, Gottsman said that he "was asked for his opinion and he gave it. It's called a truthful response to a question."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There will always be a variety of opinions in every situation and for those who would have let it go, they obviously did," Gottsman said.

"There are plenty of others who would not have — and there are some good reasons this should be addressed."