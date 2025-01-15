Why hardboiled eggs and 4 other foods should not be reheated in the microwave, say experts

Leftovers can be perfect for easy-to-plan lunches, afternoon snacks, late-night bites — or all of the above.

While it's tempting to rely on the microwave for reheating these leftovers, food experts say that might not be the best move to make.

Microwave ovens can cook food unevenly and leave "cold spots," allowing harmful bacteria to survive during the reheating process, according to Michigan State University.

RESTAURANT LEFTOVERS SPARK DEBATE ABOUT FOOD, BOXES AND TO-GO ETIQUETTE

In addition, reheated microwave food doesn't always taste good. Leftovers can become dry or overcooked.

Food experts weighed in with original thoughts to Fox News Digital about when rush-hour reheating in the microwave should be skipped — and what foods to avoid reheating this way.

Some of these might be surprising.

1. Hard-boiled eggs

Known as protein powerhouses, hard-boiled eggs are a smart and portable snack. Yet food experts suggest eating them cold rather than using a microwave to take the chill away.

'I'M A HEART SURGEON, HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EGGS, YOUR HEART AND YOUR HEALTH'

"Never microwave a hard-boiled egg," said Amanda Holtzer, a registered dietitian in Nutley, New Jersey. "Doing so causes steam and pressure to build in the egg white — and can lead to an eruption when the egg is cut into."

"This eruption can happen in the microwave, on your plate or, frighteningly, in your mouth when you bite into the egg," Holtzer told Fox News Digital.

2. Vitamin C-rich foods

Because vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that's very sensitive to heat, skip using a microwave for foods that are rich in this vitamin, Holtzer said.

"When exposed to heat, vitamin C is degraded and destroyed," she said.

Foods rich in vitamin C include broccoli, bell peppers, berries and leafy greens.

"To maintain the integrity of the vitamin C in these foods, I recommend consuming them raw as often as possible," Holtzer said.

3. Chicken

From a food safety perspective, reheating chicken is usually perfectly safe, Holtzer stated.

CHICKEN THIGHS VS. CHICKEN BREASTS: WHICH ARE 'BETTER' FOR YOU? FOOD EXPERTS WEIGH IN

"However, from a quality-control perspective, I would recommend against reheating chicken," she said.

"When chicken is stored in the refrigerator after cooking, the fats in the meat can oxidize, which can change the chemical structure of the chicken and therefore the taste."

"Then, when reheated, any moisture that was in the chicken evaporates, thus leaving you with chicken that has both an off taste and texture."

Instead, with leftover chicken, Holtzer suggested repurposing it into a recipe that does not require reheating, such as a chicken salad sandwich or wrap.

4. Seafood

Reheating seafood isn't a good catch, Holtzer said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Fish is one food I recommend you do not reheat at all," she said.

"The high heat from a microwave can cause the moisture in fish to quickly evaporate, which can cause a very dry, rubbery texture."

From a culinary perspective, Jim Nuetzi, corporate executive chef for Valor Hospitality in Atlanta, Georgia, agreed that nuking seafood won't reel in the best results.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Seafood is an absolute no-go for me," Nuetzi told Fox News Digital. "It is really difficult to reheat any seafood without suffering some adverse effects, but reheating seafood in a microwave in particular will dry it out."

5. Steak

If you have some steak left over from a night out at a nice restaurant and want to reheat it in the microwave the next day, you won't be enjoying the same gourmet experience on day two or three, the experts say.

"Reheating steak can cause it to lose its tender texture and flavor as the additional heat tends to dry out the meat and make it tough," Nuetzi said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Additionally, reheating often results in an uneven temperature. Parts of the steak may become overcooked, while others remain cold."