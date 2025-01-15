Expand / Collapse search
Food-Drink

Why hardboiled eggs and 4 other foods should not be reheated in the microwave, say experts

Know the health and culinary concerns about reheating certain foods in a microwave

By Erica Lamberg Fox News
Published
close
Leftovers can be perfect for easy-to-plan lunches, afternoon snacks, late-night bites — or all of the above. 

While it's tempting to rely on the microwave for reheating these leftovers, food experts say that might not be the best move to make.

Microwave ovens can cook food unevenly and leave "cold spots," allowing harmful bacteria to survive during the reheating process, according to Michigan State University. 

In addition, reheated microwave food doesn't always taste good. Leftovers can become dry or overcooked.

Food experts weighed in with original thoughts to Fox News Digital about when rush-hour reheating in the microwave should be skipped — and what foods to avoid reheating this way.

Hard-boiled eggs sit on a table, one cut in half and one whole.

Hard-boiled eggs are best eaten cold and not in a microwave. (iStock)

Some of these might be surprising.

1. Hard-boiled eggs

Known as protein powerhouses, hard-boiled eggs are a smart and portable snack. Yet food experts suggest eating them cold rather than using a microwave to take the chill away.

"Never microwave a hard-boiled egg," said Amanda Holtzer, a registered dietitian in Nutley, New Jersey. "Doing so causes steam and pressure to build in the egg white — and can lead to an eruption when the egg is cut into."

"This eruption can happen in the microwave, on your plate or, frighteningly, in your mouth when you bite into the egg," Holtzer told Fox News Digital.

2. Vitamin C-rich foods 

Because vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that's very sensitive to heat, skip using a microwave for foods that are rich in this vitamin, Holtzer said. 

"When exposed to heat, vitamin C is degraded and destroyed," she said. 

A bunch of broccoli is pictured.

Broccoli is rich in vitamin C and best consumed raw, a dietitian told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

Foods rich in vitamin C include broccoli, bell peppers, berries and leafy greens. 

"To maintain the integrity of the vitamin C in these foods, I recommend consuming them raw as often as possible," Holtzer said.

3. Chicken

From a food safety perspective, reheating chicken is usually perfectly safe, Holtzer stated. 

"However, from a quality-control perspective, I would recommend against reheating chicken," she said.

"When chicken is stored in the refrigerator after cooking, the fats in the meat can oxidize, which can change the chemical structure of the chicken and therefore the taste."

A hand removes a plate of rotisserie chicken from the microwave.

A food expert suggested repurposing leftover chicken rather than heating it in a microwave — not for safety reasons but for taste reasons. (iStock)

"Then, when reheated, any moisture that was in the chicken evaporates, thus leaving you with chicken that has both an off taste and texture."

Instead, with leftover chicken, Holtzer suggested repurposing it into a recipe that does not require reheating, such as a chicken salad sandwich or wrap.

4. Seafood

Reheating seafood isn't a good catch, Holtzer said. 

"Fish is one food I recommend you do not reheat at all," she said. 

"The high heat from a microwave can cause the moisture in fish to quickly evaporate, which can cause a very dry, rubbery texture." 

A hand puts a plate of fish in the microwave.

Fish and other seafood should not be reheated in the microwave, a dietitian told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

From a culinary perspective, Jim Nuetzi, corporate executive chef for Valor Hospitality in Atlanta, Georgia, agreed that nuking seafood won't reel in the best results. 

"Seafood is an absolute no-go for me," Nuetzi told Fox News Digital. "It is really difficult to reheat any seafood without suffering some adverse effects, but reheating seafood in a microwave in particular will dry it out."

5. Steak

If you have some steak left over from a night out at a nice restaurant and want to reheat it in the microwave the next day, you won't be enjoying the same gourmet experience on day two or three, the experts say.

Leftover steak on a carving board at a wedding.

Leftover steak tends to lose its texture and flavor if it's microwaved. (iStock)

"Reheating steak can cause it to lose its tender texture and flavor as the additional heat tends to dry out the meat and make it tough," Nuetzi said. 

"Additionally, reheating often results in an uneven temperature. Parts of the steak may become overcooked, while others remain cold."

