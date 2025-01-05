4 kitchen items for New Year cooking success: 'A win in my book'

If cooking more at home in the New Year is a lifestyle resolution of yours, this might be a great time to refresh your kitchen's cooking tools.

Here's a list of nifty gadgets that might elevate your at-home chef experience — and make the cooking experience easier, better and more satisfying.

The right tools can help streamline food prep, cut chopping time and even speed up cooking time overall.

Here are four to consider.

4 clever kitchen items

OXO Good Grips Jar Opener with Base Pad

Opening a tightly sealed jar can be frustrating, whether you're trying to access some Dijon mustard or a fig spread.

Instead, open jars in a jiffy with an inexpensive find from OXO.

The opener allows a sturdy grip on the jar’s lid while the included base pad keeps the jar in place, so it pops open almost effortlessly.

Kelsey Zamoyski, a board-certified occupational therapist in Miami, Florida, said individuals with conditions like arthritis can benefit from using a jar opener, as she told the Global Healthy Living Foundation. So if you or a loved one has arthritis, this helpful gadget can make independent living easier.

Another benefit of the item is that it’s portable if you travel, go camping or stay in a vacation rental.

The cost of the jar opener is just $15 at Amazon.

Zyliss Easy Pull Food Processor

Instead of using a large food processor to chop veggies or other dry ingredients for your recipe, this mini food processor is a quick alternative to turn to when you prefer a non-electronic appliance.

Chop herbs for a frittata, mince vegetables for your winter soup or crush nuts for a banana bread recipe.

This cool product saves counter space and is safe to pop in the top rack of your dishwasher. It can play a part in making food prep easier.

"With healthy eating and cooking, one of the biggest challenges my clients complain of is time constraints," said Lisa Moskovitz, author, registered dietitian and CEO of NY Nutrition Group in New York.

"Any gadget that can help you save time when it comes to cooking and prepping is a win in my book."

The mini food processor is $43 at Amazon.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Hot coffee, piping tea and steaming hot chocolate are beverages that can go from delicious to disappointing in a short time span if they get cold.

The nifty smart mug keeps your hot drinks the way you want them because you set the temperature using a simple app.

Just one charge keeps your drinks at your preferred hot temperature for up to 80 minutes.

Another perk: There’s a coaster that outlasts the charge to keep your drink toasty-warm.

If your beverage is at the temperature you enjoy, you are likely to finish it, which can keep you hydrated.

"It's imperative to stay hydrated in both the winter and summer," Moskovitz told Fox News Digital. "Your body needs a certain amount of fluids."

The item is $140 at Amazon.

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Salad Spinner

If you want to cut your grocery budget by skipping bagged produce and salads, then purchasing a stainless steel salad spinner is a clever way to save some money this year.

Grab varieties of greens like Romaine, spinach, cabbage and endive to spin with ease — then build salads and healthy meals.

The result is clean and crispy greens. The gadget’s clear lid locks securely and boasts a pump so you can spin your veggies easily.

Plus, the base has a non-slip design that keeps it sturdy while in use.

Another reason to snag this spinner: A colander is included.

The handy and versatile gadget is compact and can be stored easily.

There are also health benefits to using a salad spinner.

"Washing veggies and fresh produce before consuming them can help prevent foodborne illness," said Moskovitz.

The item is $60 at Amazon.