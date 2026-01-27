Red meat in spotlight as study points to lean pork's benefits for older adults

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Red meat is back under the new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) guidelines — and a recent study suggests that lean pork might be especially helpful.

The 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans show red meat next to fruit and vegetables — and suggest consuming "a variety of protein foods from animal sources, including eggs, poultry, seafood and red meat."

The shift in federal guidance comes on the heels of new research examining the impact of lean pork in the diets of adults over 65.

RED MEAT CAN HELP YOUR MOOD IF PART OF A HEALTHY, BALANCED DIET, STUDY SUGGESTS

Researchers studied a group of overweight older adults to determine the impact of lean, minimally processed pork, as described in the January 2026 issue of the journal Current Developments in Nutrition.

The study was funded by the National Pork Checkoff and the Meat Foundation, with the researchers clarifying that the sponsors "had no role in the design of the study [or] the collection, analysis or interpretation of data."

One group ate a plant-forward diet with pork as the only meat, while the other ate plant-based meals with lentils, beans and chickpeas as protein sources.

EATING CHICKEN LINKED TO HIGHER MORTALITY RATES, OBSERVATIONAL STUDY SUGGESTS

The participants who consumed lean pork reported improved insulin sensitivity and better preservation of "good" cholesterol (HDL). They also showed a trend toward less muscle loss during the weight loss process.

The researchers — including corresponding author Moul Dey, Ph.D., a professor in the School of Health and Human Sciences at South Dakota State University — said their findings "challenge the perception that red meat is broadly unsuitable for older adults."

"Including lean, minimally processed pork a few times per week can absolutely fit into a healthy, plant-forward eating pattern."

"Including familiar foods like red meat (pork), particularly in minimally processed form and within a healthy overall dietary pattern, may provide age-associated health benefits and improve adherence to plant-forward diets in populations where red meat remains popular," the study concluded.

Not all red meat is nutritionally the same, said Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based dietitian.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Red meat "tends to get painted with a very broad brush," Palinski-Wade told Fox News Digital. (She was not affiliated with the new study.)

"Including lean, minimally processed pork a few times per week can absolutely fit into a healthy, plant-forward eating pattern," she said.

"Especially when portions stay reasonable and pork is replacing more processed meats, not crowding out foods like beans, nuts or fish."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The key is to think of lean pork as a component of a plate, rather than the star, she said.

"Aim for about 3–4 ounces cooked and build the meal around vegetables, whole grains, pulses, fruit and healthy fats," Palinski-Wade suggested.

"That might look like a veggie-packed stir-fry with brown rice and a small amount of pork tenderloin, a grain bowl loaded with roasted vegetables and lentils, plus a few slices of pork loin or soups and stews — where pork adds flavor while beans and vegetables supply most of the volume."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Though the study is promising, it does not suggest that legumes should be replaced with meat, Palinski-Wade said.

"Both the plant-only pattern and the pork-plus-plants pattern led to improvements in weight, fasting insulin and functional outcomes," she said.

Eating more protein can also slow sarcopenia — age-related muscle loss — and stimulate muscle protein synthesis, she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For older adults, the real takeaway is that pairing high-quality animal protein like lean pork with plenty of plant foods can make it easier to meet essential amino acid needs while supporting strength, mobility and markers of healthy aging," the expert concluded.