Eating chicken linked to higher mortality rates, observational study suggests

Americans might find themselves thinking twice about how much chicken they eat after a cohort study in Italy suggested an association between poultry consumption and mortality.

Researchers at the National Institute of Gastroenterology released new research connecting the regular consumption of chicken with increased mortality rates.

Those who eat more than 300 grams of chicken per week are 27% more likely to die from any cause than those who eat less than 100 grams, according to the study, which was published in the journal Nutrients on April 17.

In the study, Italian researchers tracked the diets of 4,869 adults over the course of 19 years.

Data was collected on the participants' eating and lifestyle habits, blood pressure, medical history, and height and weight.

Among the 1,028 participants who passed away during the course of the study, white meat accounted for about 41% of their weekly meat intake.

Participants who consumed 300 grams of poultry per week were 2.27 times more likely to die from gastrointestinal cancer compared to those who ate less than 100 grams of poultry, according to the study.

"Chicken isn't inherently bad for you," Lauren Manaker, a registered dietitian-nutritionist in South Carolina, told Fox News Digital in response to the study.

"It is packed with essential nutrients and is an excellent source of high-quality protein. It provides vital vitamins and minerals, like B vitamins, iron and zinc, which support overall health."

The observation study suggests that consuming chicken beyond a certain amount may be linked to negative health effects and a potential increased risk of certain health conditions, noted Manaker, who was not involved in the research.

"As with any food, moderation and balance are key to incorporating chicken into a healthy diet," she added.

Dr. Donald Hensrud, director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, said it's important to consider saturated fat content when choosing meat.

"Saturated fat is usually higher in red meat than poultry and white meat," Hensrud said, according to Mayo Clinic's website. "And many studies have shown that red meat — and especially processed meat — increases the risk of heart disease more than white meat."

Hensrud recommends choosing plant proteins, lean meats ("whether they're white or red") and white meat over red meat ("if given a choice").

Manaker pointed out that the study did not examine how the chicken was prepared.

"Preparation methods can significantly impact the healthiness of a dish," she noted.

Fried foods, for example, "are often linked to negative health effects due to their high fat and calorie content."

In addition to the lack of information on how the chicken was processed, the researchers acknowledged some other limitations in the study.

That included the fact that participants' diets were self-reported and that the study did not take into account physical activity, "a potentially serious limitation given previous research findings linking physical activity with all causes and cause-specific mortality."

"It is crucial to consider overall dietary patterns rather than [focusing] solely on one ingredient," Manaker advised.

"A balanced diet that includes plenty of vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can contribute more effectively to long-term health."

Regulating portion sizes, choosing nutritious sides and prioritizing overall healthy lifestyle choices are also important, she added.