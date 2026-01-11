Budget-friendly vegetable is becoming one of 2026’s biggest food trends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cabbage is emerging as one of the defining food trends of 2026.

Once known for boiled dinners and bland side dishes, the vegetable is being reimagined as a versatile, affordable kitchen staple.

Erin Clarke, a Wisconsin-based cookbook author and founder of WellPlated, told Fox News Digital the shift reflects changing priorities among home cooks, including cost, nutrition and flexibility in the kitchen.

"Cabbage is experiencing a renaissance because home cooks have finally discovered what chefs have known for years," she said. "When cooked properly, it's absolutely delicious."

Clarke said the vegetable’s resurgence also reflects a broader move toward practical, everyday ingredients that still deliver flavor.

"There's also a growing appreciation for vegetables that are budget-friendly, available year-round and incredibly versatile," she said.

"Cabbage checks all those boxes while also fitting into various dietary preferences."

Clarke said texture and cooking method make all the difference for people who think they dislike cabbage.

She recommended slicing it thin and cooking it over high heat until it develops golden-brown, caramelized edges, which bring out its natural sweetness.

New Jersey–based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade, author of "The 2-Day Diabetes Diet," said cabbage offers notable health benefits compared to many commonly eaten vegetables.

"Cabbage is a cruciferous, low-calorie vegetable that, when compared to a popular alternative such as lettuce, provides higher levels of vitamin C, folate, and potassium," Palinski-Wade said.

Research has linked compounds found in cruciferous vegetables to anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, along with potential benefits for gut health and protection against certain cancers and heart-related conditions, she added.

While cabbage offers a range of benefits, Palinski-Wade said it may not be ideal for everyone, particularly those with digestive sensitivities.

She noted that cabbage can cause gas or bloating for some people due to its high fiber content, especially when eaten raw or in large amounts.

Palinski-Wade said cooking cabbage can make it easier to digest while still preserving many of its nutritional benefits.

She suggested lightly sautéing or steaming cabbage, rather than boiling it, to help retain the nutrients while improving texture and tolerance.