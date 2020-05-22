Pizza Hut giving away 500,000 pizzas to 2020's graduating seniors

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Class of 2020 may have missed out on their graduation ceremonies, but there’s no stopping them from having an intimately-attended pizza party.

Pizza Hut has teamed up with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to graduating high school seniors and their families, in an effort to bring “some much-needed joy” amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter – like graduations – and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days,” said George Felix, the chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut, in a press release. “So, it’s only natural that we’d be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020.”

In order to take advantage of the promotion, which is sponsored by the Dairy Management Inc. trade association, 2020’s grads will need to visit Pizza Hut’s “Grad Party” site and sign into their Pizza Hut Rewards account. (“Don’t worry, you can sign up and enter to get your free pizza coupon at the same time,” according Pizza Hut.)

From there, the students will be granted a digital coupon for a have the free medium 1-topping pizza of their choosing, while supplies last. Delivery fees or taxes, however, will not be covered by the coupon.

The Class of 2020 will have until May 28 (or whenever supplies are “exhausted”) to sign in and download their free-pizza coupons, which can be redeemed through June 4, 2020.

