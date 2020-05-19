Pizza shop owner buys own pizza for profit after DoorDash lists wrong pie price: report

A pizza shop owner allegedly gamed a food delivery app to turn a profit after it listed the pizzeria’s prices incorrectly.

COMPANY CREATES MECHANICAL FACE MASK TO ALLOW WEARERS TO EAT WITHOUT TAKING IT OFF

According to Roy Ranjan, a writer, content strategist, and friend of the pizzeria owner, the restaurateur had been dealing with several customers upset about their deliveries being incorrect or cold in March of last year. The uptick in delivery complaints was surprising to the owner (who was unnamed), since his pizza shop does not offer delivery.

However, when the pizzeria owner checked his business listing on Google, a “delivery” option had been listed by DoorDash — despite the owner not wanting to offer delivery.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ranjan reports the owner had never spoken to, let alone authorized, DoorDash to handle his delivery. (This ploy, whereby a delivery service lists itself as a business’ preferred delivery service without speaking to the business owner, is reportedly not unique to DoorDash.)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The owner's problems continued, however, as DoorDash kept botching deliveries, prompting poor Yelp reviews and customer complaints. But that wasn't the only problem the owner noticed: The prices for his pies were off by about $8.

The pizza shop lists its specialty pizzas for $24. However, DoorDash was listing them for only $16. This discrepancy soon prompted the restaurateur and his friend Ranjan to seek a bit of revenge from DoorDash, by ordering pizzas from the owner’s own shop to exploit the difference and make a profit.

The pair started by ordering one pizza, paying the lowered price. DoorDash, in turn, paid the pizzeria $24. But while the pizza restaurant did net a profit from the orders he placed, the two men concluded that the larger issue is with the delivery system's practices and set-up.

DoorDash did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, DoorDash — along with other major delivery services like UberEats and Grubhub — are reportedly hemorrhaging money. In 2019, DoorDash was reported to have lost $450 million on revenues of $900 million, Insider reported.